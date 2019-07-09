GBP/USD plummets to fresh multi-month lows, closer to mid-1.2400s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • The USD remains supported by tempered Fed rate cut expectations and exerted some pressure.
  • Comments by Irish Finance Minister fueled fears of a no-deal Brexit and added to the selling bias.

The GBP/USD pair finally broke down of its Asian session consolidation phase and dropped to fresh multi-month lows, around the 1.2470-65 region in the last hour.

The US Dollar remained well supported by the fact that investors have been scaling back expectations for an aggressive policy easing by the Fed at its upcoming meeting on July 30-31, especially after Friday's upbeat headline NFP print for June.

Meanwhile, the British Pound was weighed down by speculations that the BoE will soon join other major central banks in easing monetary policy and persistent fears of a no-deal Brexit, reinforced by the latest comments by Irish Finance Minister

Ireland’s Finance Minister Donohoe recently cross the wires saying he is very confident that the new EU leaders will continue to show support to Ireland in Brexit talks but also warned that the prospect of disorderly Brexit is now a significant risk.

The already weaker sentiment deteriorated further following the release of the latest Bloomberg survey of economists, forecasting that the UK economy probably contracted for the first time in 7 years during the second quarter of 2019.

The pair already seems to have found acceptance below the key 1.2500 psychological mark and hence, a follow-through weakness, led by some fresh technical selling amid the UK political and economic uncertainty, now looks a distinct possibility.

Later during the early North-American session, scheduled speeches by influential FOMC members - including the Fed Chair Jerome Powell, will now be looked upon for fresh clues about the central bank's policy outlook and produce some meaningful trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2481
Today Daily Change -0.0037
Today Daily Change % -0.30
Today daily open 1.2518
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2639
Daily SMA50 1.2746
Daily SMA100 1.2927
Daily SMA200 1.2902
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2541
Previous Daily Low 1.2499
Previous Weekly High 1.2706
Previous Weekly Low 1.2481
Previous Monthly High 1.2784
Previous Monthly Low 1.2506
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2515
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2525
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2498
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2478
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2456
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2539
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2561
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2581

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.

Feed news
;

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1200 amid ECB QE speculation

EUR/USD hovers around 1.1200 amid ECB QE speculation

EUR/USD is trading around 1.1200. Speculation new ECB QE weighs on the euro. Fed Chair Powell has refrained from commenting on monetary policy today but is set to rock markets on Wednesday.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD drops to new six-month low amid growing concerns

GBP/USD drops to new six-month low amid growing concerns

GBP/USD is falling below 1.2450, to the lowest since January. BRC's retail sales dropped by 1.6%, adding to worries about the British economy. Uncertainty about Brexit continues weighing on the pound.

GBP/USD News

USD/JPY: bulls keep pressuring, but risk sentiment could frustrate their plans

USD/JPY: bulls keep pressuring, but risk sentiment could frustrate their plans

Japanese Machine Tool orders plummeted 38.0% in June according to preliminary estimates. Fed’s speakers to dominate the American session ahead of Powell’s testimony.

USD/JPY News

Gold: Bears challenge $1390 support area ahead of Powell's speech

Gold: Bears challenge $1390 support area ahead of Powell's speech

With technical indicators on hourly charts sliding further into the bearish territory, a sustained breakthrough the mentioned support will now be seen as a key trigger for bearish traders and pave the way for further intraday weakness.

Gold News

Altcoins capitulate to Bitcoin's force

Altcoins capitulate to Bitcoin's force

Altcoins suffer severe losses to Bitcoin. Only a few technical contradictions give hope of reversing the situation. XRP confirms that it has disconnected from the main market.

Read more

Majors

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures

partner brokers in your location