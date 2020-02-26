GBP/USD plummets to 1.2920 level, reverses Tuesday’s positive move

- GBP/USD failed to capitalize on the previous session’s strength to one-week tops.
- Fears of a no-deal Brexit continue to keep a lid on every attempted positive move.
- Rebounding US bond yields revived the USD demand and added to the selling bias.
The GBP/USD pair continued losing ground through the mid-European session and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.2925-20 region in the last hour.
A combination of factors led to some renewed weakness on Wednesday and forced the pair to erase a major part of the overnight strong gains to one-week tops – levels just above the key 1.30 psychological mark.
GBP/USD weighed down a modest USD uptick/no-deal Brexit fears
As investors assessed the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, a sharp intraday turnaround in the US Treasury bond yields from all-time lows helped ease the recent bearish pressure surrounding the US dollar.
This comes on the back of fears that Britain would crash out of the European Union at the end of the transition period and turned out to be one of the key factors that prompted some fresh selling around the major.
Even from a technical perspective, the pair's inability to capitalize on the attempted recovery and repeated rejection from 50-day SMA suggests that the near-term bearish pressure might still be far from being over.
Hence, some follow-through weakness, back towards testing sub-1.2900 level en-route YTD lows around mid-1.2800s, remains a distinct possibility amid absent relevant market-moving economic releases from the US.
Technical levels to watch
Any subsequent slide is likely to find some support near the 1.2900 mark, below which the pair is likely to accelerate the fall further towards challenging YTD lows, around mid-1.2800s. On the flip side, the 1.30 mark might continue to act as immediate strong resistance and 50-day SMA, around 1.3030-35 region should cap any further gains
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats from 1.09 amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading below 1.09, off the highs. Markets are trying to recover from a massive sell-off triggered by the coronavirus scare which is spreading around Europe and the world. Record low US yields are weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD slides below 1.2950 amid Brexit, coronavirus fears
GBP/USD has dropped below 1.2950 as coronavirus fears grips markets. The EU's mandate for post-Brexit talks confirmed demands for a level-playing field that the UK rejects.
Forex Today: Coronavirus clobbers markets, dollar on the defensive (for now), Bitcoin battered
Markets are trying to find their feet after the second consecutive day of 3%+ drops in US shares. US ten-year bond yields fell to record lows, weighing on the US dollar. Concerns are growing about the spread of the disease in the US after a warning from the CDC.
Gold clings to gains near session tops, inching back closer to $1650 level
Gold edged higher through the Asian session on Wednesday and is currently placed near the top end of its daily trading range, around the $1644-45 region.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.