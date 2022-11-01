- The pound gives away gains and dives to session lows at 1.1450.
- Bright US data dampens hopes of a Fed pivot in December.
- GBP/USD: Breach of 1.1440 will negate the positive bias – UOB.
The pound has lost nearly 100 pips in a matter of minutes, following the release of a set of positive US macroeconomic indicators. The pair has dropped from levels near 1.1550, giving away all the ground taken during Tuesday’s Asian and European trading sessions, to hit lows at 1.1455.
US data gives leeway for more aggressive Fed tightening
A series of better-than-expected macroeconomic releases have boosted confidence in the momentum of US economy, easing concerns of a potential slowdown triggered by previous disappointing releases and clearing the path for the Federal Reserve to extend its aggressive tightening path beyond November. This has sent the greenback and US treasury bonds surging.
Business activity in the manufacturing sector has beaten expectations in October. The US S&P Global Manufacturing PMI improved to 50.4 in October, against market expectations of 49.9 and the ISM Manufacturing PMI confirmed the positive news, posting a 50.2 reading against the 50 anticipated by the market consensus.
Beyond that, the JOLTS job openings have displayed the strength of the US labor market, despite the Fed's efforts to cool it off. JOLTS job vacancies increased to 10.7 million in September, up from 12.2 million in August, and against market expectations of a decline to 10 M.
GBP/USD: A reversal below 1.1440 would negate the positive bias – UOB
FX analysts at UOB maintain a positive outlook on the pair as long as the 1.1440 level is not breached: “We continue to hold a positive GBP view for now and only a break of 1.1440 (no change in ‘strong support’ level from last Friday) would indicate that GBP is not advancing further. That said, as upward momentum has waned, the odds of GBP advancing to the major resistance at 1.1760 have diminished.”
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1455
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0017
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.15
|Today daily open
|1.1472
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1306
|Daily SMA50
|1.1375
|Daily SMA100
|1.1728
|Daily SMA200
|1.2356
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1614
|Previous Daily Low
|1.146
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1646
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1258
|Previous Monthly High
|1.1646
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.0924
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1519
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1555
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1417
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1362
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1263
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.157
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.1669
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1724
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
