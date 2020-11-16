GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3200 on fresh Brexit optimism

- GBP/USD rises over 30 pips after UK’s Frost suggests a trade deal with the EU during early next week.
- Risk-on mood, mainly backed by the vaccine hopes, also favors the bulls.
- Bailey’s comments on the radar, risk headlines remain as the key.
GBP/USD is on the bids near 1.3225, intraday high of 1.3233, during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable rose immediately after The Sun rolled out news favoring odds of the soft Brexit. Also supporting the pair bulls could be the broad market optimism backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes.
Read: Breaking: David Frost tells PM Johnson to prepare to shake on EU trade deal ‘early next week’
Get real…
Although UK Brexit Minister David Frost tells PM Boris Johnson to expect a trade deal with the European Union (EU) early next week, fears over another brake in the talks were also spotted in The Sun. The reason could be traced to the continuous deadlock over fisheries and red tape, as cited in the news, which pushes both sides to “get real”.
Elsewhere, global markets also remain positive amid Moderna’s vaccine trial news, offering a 94.5% effective rate and easy to distribute/store. Recently, AP News also came out with the headlines suggesting the Johnson and Johnson’s two-dose vaccine trials.
Against this backdrop, the Wall Street benchmark managed to close on the positive side by the end of Monday whereas S&P 500 Futures look for fresh clues near 3,625, down 0.05%, by press time.
Looking forward, more details on the Brexit as well as comments from BOE Governor Andrew Bailey will direct the GBP/USD bulls amid a broad risk-on mood. Also important will be the COVID-19 updates and the vaccine news as the US recently struggles with the virus resurgence.
Technical analysis
Unless breaking below the monthly support line, currently near 1.3175, GBP/USD buyers are likely to refresh the monthly low of 1.3313.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3226
|Today Daily Change
|32 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|1.3194
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3063
|Daily SMA50
|1.2968
|Daily SMA100
|1.294
|Daily SMA200
|1.2712
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3195
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3109
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3314
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3107
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3177
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.282
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3142
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3138
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3081
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3052
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3252
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3309
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD challenges monthly top above 0.7300 after RBA minutes
AUD/USD takes the bids near one week high, also the highest since mid-September. RBA minutes reiterate no to negative rates, showing readiness for further stimulus. Risk remains positive amid Brexit, vaccine hopes, light calendar.
USD/JPY sinking in the Tokyo opening hour on rising stocks and vaccine hopes
USD/JPY is sliding in Tokyo, unstuck on pure dollar weakness as it gaps down on the hourly DXY chart. Vaccine hopes keep equity markets printing fresh all-time highs, weighing on the greenback.
GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3200 on fresh Brexit optimism
GBP/USD rises over 30 pips after UK’s Frost suggests a trade deal with the EU during early next week. The cable rose immediately after The Sun rolled out news favoring odds of the soft Brexit.
Gold buyers keep $1,900 on radar amid market optimism
Gold keeps recovery moves from $1,864 despite recently easing from $1,896. Moderna’s vaccine trials keep markets hopeful despite virus woes. Brexit news, updates from Johnson & Johnson offer the latest positive push.
WTI rallies to the $42.00 area on risk appetite, OPEC+ in the limelight
WTI has slipped back below $41.50 from earlier highs above $42.00, but holds onto daily gains of more than $1. Boosting the crude complex is vaccine optimism, strong Asia data and hopes for an output cut extension from OPEC+.