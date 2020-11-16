GBP/USD picks up bids above 1.3200 on fresh Brexit optimism

  • GBP/USD rises over 30 pips after UK’s Frost suggests a trade deal with the EU during early next week.
  • Risk-on mood, mainly backed by the vaccine hopes, also favors the bulls.
  • Bailey’s comments on the radar, risk headlines remain as the key.

GBP/USD is on the bids near 1.3225, intraday high of 1.3233, during the early Asian session on Tuesday. The cable rose immediately after The Sun rolled out news favoring odds of the soft Brexit. Also supporting the pair bulls could be the broad market optimism backed by the coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine hopes.

Although UK Brexit Minister David Frost tells PM Boris Johnson to expect a trade deal with the European Union (EU) early next week, fears over another brake in the talks were also spotted in The Sun. The reason could be traced to the continuous deadlock over fisheries and red tape, as cited in the news, which pushes both sides to “get real”.

Elsewhere, global markets also remain positive amid Moderna’s vaccine trial news, offering a 94.5% effective rate and easy to distribute/store. Recently, AP News also came out with the headlines suggesting the Johnson and Johnson’s two-dose vaccine trials.

Against this backdrop, the Wall Street benchmark managed to close on the positive side by the end of Monday whereas S&P 500 Futures look for fresh clues near 3,625, down 0.05%, by press time.

Looking forward, more details on the Brexit as well as comments from BOE Governor Andrew Bailey will direct the GBP/USD bulls amid a broad risk-on mood. Also important will be the COVID-19 updates and the vaccine news as the US recently struggles with the virus resurgence.

Technical analysis

Unless breaking below the monthly support line, currently near 1.3175, GBP/USD buyers are likely to refresh the monthly low of 1.3313.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.3226
Today Daily Change 32 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.24%
Today daily open 1.3194
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3063
Daily SMA50 1.2968
Daily SMA100 1.294
Daily SMA200 1.2712
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3195
Previous Daily Low 1.3109
Previous Weekly High 1.3314
Previous Weekly Low 1.3107
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3162
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.3142
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.3138
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.3081
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.3052
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3223
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3252
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3309

 

 

