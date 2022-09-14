- GBP/USD has sensed buying interest as the UK inflation rate has declined by 30 bps to 9.9% vs. expectations.
- The deadly duo of a double-digit inflation rate and a vulnerable labor market will haunt the BOE.
- The higher US inflation rate has refreshed the odds of a bumper rate hike by the Fed.
The GBP/USD pair is picking bids around 1.1500 after the release of UK inflation data. The headline inflation rate has been trimmed to 9.9% vs. the forecasts of 10.2% and the prior release of 10.1%. While the core Consumer Price Index (CPI) has remained in line with the estimates at 6.3%.
The price rise index has slipped lower but is still beyond the desired rate of UK central bank. The deadly duo of the higher inflation rate and Tuesday’s weaker Claimant Count Change data will continue to trigger more troubles for the Bank of England (BOE). The UK Office for National Statistics reported an increment in the number of jobless benefits claims by 6.3k against the expectations of a decline by 9.2k. While the Unemployment Rate scaled down to 3.6% in relation to the forecasts and the prior release of 3.8%.
One good news, which delighted the UK households was the upbeat Average Hourly Earnings data. The earnings data improved dramatically to 5.2% vs. the estimates of 5.0% and the prior release of 4.7%. Forced higher payouts to the households due to soaring price pressures were unable to get offset by lower-valued paychecks. Now an increment in households’ earnings will support them to cater to soaring energy bills and food prices.
On Tuesday, the cable nosedived after the release of the elevated US inflation rate. The headline US CPI which inculcates oil and food prices while the calculation landed at 8.3%, higher than the expectations of 8.1%. While the core CPI surges to 6.3% vs. the forecast of 6.1%. Federal Reserve (Fed) policymakers are continuously making efforts to cool down the red-hot inflation. All efforts went in vain as price pressures have become more vulnerable now.
This has strengthened the odds of a third consecutive 75 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Fed in its September monetary policy meeting. A rate hike of 75 bps will scale up the borrowing rates to 3.00-3.25% and will dent the growth prospects. Going forward, the US Retail Sales data will be a key trigger. The economic data is not showing any sign of improvement in the overall demand.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1516
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.20
|Today daily open
|1.1493
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.1683
|Daily SMA50
|1.1902
|Daily SMA100
|1.2138
|Daily SMA200
|1.2731
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.1738
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1492
|Previous Weekly High
|1.1648
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1405
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2294
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1599
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1586
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1644
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.141
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1328
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1164
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.1656
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.182
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.1903
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD gains some traction bolstered by US dollar weakness
The AUD/USD pair stopped the bleeding on Wednesday and jumped off weekly lows at around the 0.6700 figure after the US Producer Price Index report for August alleviated some of Tuesday’s CPI worries, which had sent most risk assets tumbling.
EUR/USD stabilizes after US CPI induced selloff, awaits more data
The pair rebounded after Tuesday’s sell-off from the 0.9950 zone to the parity level boosted by a correction of the US dollar. A quiet session after a storm kept price action limited. Stocks were modestly higher in Wall Street, and US yields relatively steady, with prices correcting a small portion of Tuesday’s moves and after the worst day since 2020 for equity markets.
Gold bears meet critical support, eyes on bullish correction
Gold is bleeding as the US dollar resurges from the lows of the day. Bears need to get below the daily support or face demand into key resistance in the day ahead. Gold is back under pressure, losing some 0.32% after falling from a high of $1,707.15 to a low of $1,696.51 so far.
USD/JPY reverses sharply below 144.00 as BOJ readies for intervention
USD/JPY is extending losses below 144.00, reversing sharply from daily highs of 144.96 on reports that the BOJ reportedly conducted a rate check in apparent preparation for currency intervention.
Wake Up Wall Street (SPY) (QQQ): CPI carnage crashes equities to levels not seen since...last Thursday
Carnage! It is not often you see a sell-off of such magnitude on the back of one economic data point. The market clearly had Goldilocks in mind and psychologically was positioned that way.