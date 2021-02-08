GBP/USD pauses two-day uptrend above 1.3700 as vaccine optimism battle Brexit woes

- GBP/USD wavers in 20-pip range, easing from the top off-late.
- UK hints COVID-19 booster and annual vaccinations, Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine fails to combat South African variant.
- British government rejects claims of a 68% drop in the UK’s exports to EU.
- US stimulus hopes favor risks amid a light calendar, lack of news.
GBP/USD eases to 1.3725, down 0.09% while heading into the London open on Monday. In doing so, the cable stays within a choppy range above 1.3700 while respecting the US dollar’s latest pick-up and cautious optimism in the market. Also challenging the pair’s moves could be mixed signals concerning the UK’s coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine plans and Brexit woes at home.
Despite recently receding covid infections and death tolls, the UK government authorities are worried over the variants that spread widely. As a result, Britain’s vaccine deployment minister said on Sunday, per Reuters, “A COVID-19 booster in the autumn and then annual vaccinations are very probable.” Though, news that AstraZeneca and Oxford’s joint efforts to tame the covid variant fall short of taming the South African strain challenge the sentiment.
Also on the negative side was news that the UK’s exports to the European Union dropped 68% following Brexit. However, the British government rejected the claims afterward, as per The Guardian. Additionally, the UK-EU tension over the Northern Ireland border escalates after “a new report by the Institute for Government has warned of more conflict across all issues “if the UK fails to manage the relationship’ with Brussels,” The Guardian said.
On a broader format, global markets are optimistic over the US stimulus package but China’s tension with the US, the UK and Australia probes the risk-on mood. On the same line, the return of the Washington-Tehran tussle also weighs on the sentiment.
Even so, stock futures stay mildly bid amid a light calendar in Asia while the US 10-year Treasury yields stay near the highest levels since March 2020.
Given the lack of major data/events scheduled for publishing on Monday, GBP/USD traders need to keep their eyes on Brexit, stimulus and covid headlines for fresh impulse. Overall, sterling is likely to stay positive amid the fight the UK gave to the virus and British stimulus. However, intermediate jitters can’t be ruled out.
Technical analysis
Although 1.3630 restricts the GBP/USD prices for the short-term, the pair’s upside momentum has a bumpy road ahead as 1.3760 and May 2018 peak surrounding 1.3775 challenge the bulls targeting the 1.3800 round-figure.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3726
|Today Daily Change
|-13 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09%
|Today daily open
|1.3739
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3664
|Daily SMA50
|1.355
|Daily SMA100
|1.3296
|Daily SMA200
|1.3006
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.374
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3666
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3758
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3566
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3759
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3451
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3712
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3694
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.369
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3641
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3616
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3764
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3789
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3838
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds steady below 0.7700 amid cautious optimism
AUD/USD holds steady, looking to extend Friday’s advance towards 0.7700. Market sentiment remains upbeat amid the US stimulus optimism, vaccine developments even as the US employment data came in mixed.
DOGE targets 30% upswing to $0.10 but analysts believe a crash is imminent
Dogecoin has been trending ever since the ‘Reddit Rebellion’ was picked up by mainstream media. Telegrams groups and celebrities have done their fair share of promoting the coin, adding fuel to the mounting speculation around it.
Gold trades under 50-week SMA
Gold has pulled back by $10 from the session high of $1,818, having failed to keep gains above the 50-week Simple Moving Average (SMA) hurdle at $1,815 early Monday. The weekly chart shows the path of least resistance is to the downside.
GameStop (GME): Eyes a positive start to the week after Robinhood comes to the rescue
GameStop (NYSE: GME) gained another 8% in the post-market trading, finally settling Friday at $68.98. The meme stock, however, lost nearly 78% of its value on a weekly basis.
Dollar Index eyes key support after Friday's bearish reversal
The dollar index holds support at 91.00 after Friday's rejection at 91.60. The greenback's corrective bounce from the Jan. 6 low of 89.21 looks to have ended, Friday's bearish outside day candle indicates. The index fell by 0.5%, as the US NFP posted a partly gain of 49K jobs in Jan.