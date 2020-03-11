GBP/USD path of least resistance is down after BOE cut, 1.2728 eyed— Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has tumbled down and fallen below 1.29 after the Bank of England surprised with an unscheduled double-dose rate cut of 50 basis points. Can cable recover? Not so fast as technicals point to further losses.

The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that fierce resistance awaits at 1.2915, which is the convergence of the Simple Moving Average 50-15m, the SMA 200-1h, the SMA 10-one-day, and the Fibonacci 38.2% one-month among others.

Additional caps await sterling, with the most significant one being 1.2982, which is a juncture of lines including the Fibonacci 38.2% one-day, the Fibonacci 23.6% one-week, and the SMA 5-one-day.

Some support awaits at 1.2842, which is the confluence of the Fibonacci 23.6% one-month, and the Pivot Point one-week Support 1.

The downside target is 1.2735, which is the meeting point of the previous monthly low and the Pivot Point one-day Support 2.

This is how it looks on the tool:

