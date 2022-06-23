- GBP/USD edged lower for the second successive day amid a pickup in the USD demand.
- Hawkish Fed expectations and recession fears continued acting as a tailwind for the buck.
- Mostly upbeat UK PMI prints extended support to sterling and limited losses for the pair.
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the overnight solid bounce of around 100 pips from the weekly low and attracted some selling for the second successive day on Thursday. Spot prices dropped to the 1.2170-1.2165 area during the early part of the European session, albeit managed to rebound a few pips thereafter.
The US dollar was back in demand amid hawkish Fed expectations and drew additional support from the worsening global economic outlook, which, in turn, exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair. The markets seem convinced that the Fed would stick to its policy tightening path to combat stubbornly high inflation and have been pricing in another 75 bps rate hike at the next FOMC meeting in July. The bets were reaffirmed by Fed Chair Jerome Powell on Wednesday, saying that the ongoing rate increases will be appropriate.
Furthermore, investors remain worried that a more aggressive move by major central banks to curb soaring inflation would pose challenges to the global economic recovery. Adding to this, the disappointing release of the flash Eurozone PMI prints for June further raised fears about a possible recession and further underpinned the greenback's safe-haven status. The anti-risk flow led to an extension of the recent decline in the US Treasury bond yields, which capped gains for the USD and extended some support to the GBP/USD pair.
Apart from this, mostly upbeat flash UK PMI prints assisted spot prices to recover near 50 pips from the daily low. It, however, remains to be seen if the GBP/USD pair is able to capitalize on the attempted recovery amid expectations that the Bank of England would opt for a more gradual approach toward raising interest rates. This, along with the UK-EU impasse over the Northern Ireland Protocol of the Brexit agreement, favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further near-term depreciating move for the GBP/USD pair.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the usual Weekly Initial Jobless Claims and the flash PMI prints for June. Traders will further take cues from Fed Chair Jerome Powell's second day of testimony before the House Financial Services Committee. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, would influence the USD and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2214
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0052
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.42
|Today daily open
|1.2266
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.241
|Daily SMA50
|1.2514
|Daily SMA100
|1.2898
|Daily SMA200
|1.3206
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2315
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2161
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2407
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.1934
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2667
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2155
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.222
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.218
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2094
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2026
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2401
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2487
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
