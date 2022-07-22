- GBP/USD witnessed some selling on Friday amid the emergence of fresh USD buying.
- Recession fears weighed on investors’ sentiment and benefitted the safe-haven USD.
- A 50 bps BoE rate hike bets offset mixed UK data and continued lending some support.
The GBP/USD pair struggled to capitalize on the overnight bounce from sub-1.1900 levels, or a multi-day low and attracted fresh selling on the last day of the week. The pair, however, managed to rebound a few pips from the daily low and was last seen trading with only modest losses, just above mid-1.1900s heading into the North American session.
The recent optimistic move in the equity markets seems to have run out of steam amid growing fears about a possible global recession. The worries were further fueled by the disappointing release of the flash Eurozone PMI prints, which continued weighing on investors' sentiment. The cautious mood assisted the safe-haven US dollar to regain positive traction, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor that exerted downward pressure on the GBP/USD pair.
The British pound was further undermined by rather unimpressive UK Retail Sales data, which edged down by 0.1% in June. The fall, however, was smaller than the 0.3% anticipated, which, along with slightly better-than-expected flash UK PMIs offered some support to sterling. Apart from this, the rising possibility of a 50 bps rate hike by the Bank of England in August assisted the GBP/USD pair to find some support near the 1.1915 region.
It is worth recalling that BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said earlier this week that the central bank has an absolute priority to bring inflation back down to its 2% target. Bailey clearly stated that a 50 bps increase will be among the choices on the table at the next meeting. This makes it prudent to wait for strong follow-through selling before confirming that the GBP/USD pair's recent bounce from the 1.1760 region has run its course.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the release of the flash PMI prints for July. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, would influence the USD price dynamics and provide some impetus to the GBP/USD pair. Nevertheless, spot prices remain on track to post modest weekly gains and snap a three-week losing streak, though the UK political and Brexit woes might continue to act as a headwind.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1968
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0016
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.13
|Today daily open
|1.1984
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.202
|Daily SMA50
|1.2259
|Daily SMA100
|1.2587
|Daily SMA200
|1.3039
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2004
|Previous Daily Low
|1.189
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2039
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.176
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2617
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1934
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.1961
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.1934
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1915
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1846
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.1801
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2029
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2074
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2143
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
