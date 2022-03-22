GBP/USD pares intraday losses below 1.3200 on cautious optimism, yields, Ukraine eyed

- GBP/USD rebounds from intraday low while consolidating weekly losses.
- UK Chancellor Sunak hints at responsible approach to public finances, Brexit has a long way to go.
- US Treasury yields retreat from multi-month high, stock futures, FTSE print mild gains.
- Headlines from Russia, Ukraine have been positive of late, Fedspeak propels bond rout.
GBP/USD pick-up bids to consolidate daily losses around 1.3165 during the second negative day amid Tuesday’s European session.
The cable pair’s latest rebound could be linked to the retreat in the US Treasury yields, as well as comments from UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak.
UK’s Sunak said, “Ongoing uncertainty caused by global shocks means it’s more important than ever to take a responsible approach to public finances.”
On the other hand, the US 10-year Treasury yields and the 2-year counterpart both rose to a fresh high since May 2019 during the Asian session before recently easing to 2.32% and 2.16% in that order.
Also challenging the GBP/USD bears are the market’s recent optimism due to the news from Ukraine and Russia, which in turn favor Euro Stoxx 50 Futures and FTSE 100 to print mild gains and also push the US Dollar Index (DXY) to step back from the daily top.
Among them were the comments from Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy who showed readiness to discuss commitment from Ukraine not to seek NATO membership. Additionally, Russia’s ability to pay the second installment of Eurobond coupons favors the market sentiment and supports the GBP/USD rebound.
On the contrary, comments from the UK’s Lords sub-committee on the Brexit protocol challenge the recovery moves. “The UK and EU need to do more to explain how updates to EU law could impact Northern Ireland, a House of Lords committee has warned,” said the BBC. Furthermore, money markets’ bets favoring a 0.50% rate hike by the Fed in May and 190 basis points (bps) of interest rate lifts by the end of 2022 also challenge the GBP/USD pair’s upside momentum.
That said, the quote’s rebound eyes Fedspeak and developments surrounding the Ukraine-Russia peace talks for fresh impulse ahead of Wednesday’s UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Thursday’s busy calendar including PMIs and US Durable Goods Orders.
Technical analysis
GBP/USD bears need to conquer an ascending trend line from the last Tuesday, around 1.3145, to keep the reins. Also testing the downside move is the 50-SMA level of 1.3108. On the contrary, the 100-SMA and a 12-day-old horizontal resistance area surrounding 1.3190-3200 restrict the short-term upside of the cable pair.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3156
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10%
|Today daily open
|1.3169
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3243
|Daily SMA50
|1.3433
|Daily SMA100
|1.3415
|Daily SMA200
|1.3596
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.321
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3127
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3211
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3644
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3273
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3159
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3178
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3127
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3086
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3044
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3211
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3252
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3294
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recovers above 1.1000 as dollar loses interest
EUR/USD regained its traction after declining toward 1.0950 earlier in the day and climbed above 1.1000. The improving market mood in the early European session seems to be weighing on the dollar and helping the pair push higher. In the absence of high-tier data releases, markets will focus on central bank speak.
GBP/USD pares early losses, closes in on 1.3200
GBP/USD stayed under bearish pressure during the Asian trading hours and fell below 1.3130 before reversing its direction. The positive shift witnessed in risk mood seems to be helping the British pound find demand while weighing on the greenback.
Gold loses traction, drops below $1,930
After moving up and down in a relatively tight range near $1,935 in the Asian session, gold came under renewed bearish pressure in the early European trading hours and fell toward $1,920. The yellow metal is struggling to find demand in the risk-positive market atmosphere.
Breaking: Ethereum breaks through $3,000 and now targets $4,000
Ethereum price looks more bullish as the week progresses after breaking through $3,000. ETH price is likely to keep charging higher if bulls can maintain momentum.
Powell has laid out the map but will he follow it?
Last week was a lot to handle in many regards. Perhaps the most reliable clue we were offered was the Federal Open Market Committee roadmap to interest rate hikes.