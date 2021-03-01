GBP/USD pares intraday gains, up little around mid-1.3900s

- GBP/USD faced rejection near the 1.4000 mark and trimmed a part of its intraday gains.
- A sudden pickup in the USD demand was seen as a key factor exerting some pressure.
- An optimistic UK economic outlook extended some support and helped limit the downside.
The GBP/USD pair retreated around 60-70 pips from session tops, albeit has still managed to preserve its modest intraday gains just below mid-1.3900s.
The pair regained some positive traction on the first day of a new trading week and recovered a major part of Friday's losses to sub-1.3900s, or over one-week lows. The uptick, however, lacked any strong follow-through buying, instead faced rejection near the key 1.4000 psychological mark amid a sudden pickup in the US dollar demand.
The greenback attracted some dip-buying during the first half of the European session and was being supported by a modest bounce in the US Treasury bond yields. Investors remain optimistic about the prospects for a strong global economic recovery amid the progress in COVID-19 vaccinations and a massive US fiscal spending plan.
In fact, the House of Representatives passed US President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion relief package on Saturday. The legislation will now move to the US Senate for further deliberation. The development forced investors to start pricing in an uptick in inflation and raised doubts about the possibility of ultra-low interest rates for a longer period.
This, in turn, continued fueling the reflation trade, which pushed the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond to the highest level since February 2020 last week and underpinned the USD. That said, a strong rally in the equity markets might cap gains for the safe-haven USD and help limit deeper losses for the GBP/USD pair.
Apart from this, an upward revision of the UK Manufacturing PMI for February, which was finalized at 55.1 as against 54.9 estimated, extended some support to the GBP/USD pair. This comes on the back of the British government's plan to ease current lockdown measures and hopes for a swift UK economic recovery, which should further underpin the sterling.
From a technical perspective, the GBP/USD pair's inability to capitalize on the positive move and the emergence of some selling at higher levels favours bearish traders. Sustained weakness below the 1.3900 mark will reinforce the negative outlook and suggest that the GBP/USD pair has already topped out in the near-term.
Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, highlighting the release of ISM Manufacturing PMI later during the early North American session. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader market risk sentiment, might influence the USD price dynamics and produce some short-term trading opportunities around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3952
|Today Daily Change
|0.0023
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.3929
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3867
|Daily SMA50
|1.371
|Daily SMA100
|1.3456
|Daily SMA200
|1.3129
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.403
|Previous Daily Low
|1.389
|Previous Weekly High
|1.4243
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.389
|Previous Monthly High
|1.4243
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3566
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3944
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3977
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3869
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.381
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.373
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.4009
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.4089
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.4149
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls off 1.2050 amid mixed German CPI figures, ahead of US PMI
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.2050 as returns on US debt advance, supporting the dollar. German states have reported mixed CPI reads for February. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and the ECB's weekly bond purchases are awaited.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.40 as US yields resume their rise
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3950 but off the highs. US bond yields have resumed their gains, boosting the dollar. The US ISM Manufacturing PMI and stimulus news are awaited. Markit's final UK Manufacturing PMI for February was revised up to 55.1 points.
Dogecoin on the verge of a 50% breakout
Dogecoin price is consolidating in a descending triangle pattern, hinting at a 50% breakout soon. DOGE has slid below the support provided by the 50, 100, and 200 four-hour moving averages indicating a lack of buyers.
XAU/USD clings to recovery gains above $1750 level, upside seems limited
Gold gained some positive traction and recovered a part of Friday’s slump to multi-month lows. Retreating US bond yields weighed on the USD and extended some support to the commodity. The upbeat market mood might keep a lid on any meaningful gains for the safe-haven XAU/USD.
US Dollar Index struggles for direction just below 91.00 ahead of ISM
The greenback meets strong resistance in the vicinity of the 91.00 neighbourhood when tracked by the US Dollar Index (DXY) at the beginning of the week.