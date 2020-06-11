GBP/USD pares early losses, moves back above 1.2700 mark

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • GBP/USD extended the previous session’s pullback from three-month tops.
  • The risk-off mood benefitted the safe-haven USD and exerted some pressure.
  • Sliding US bond yields capped the USD gains and helped limit deeper losses.
  • A sustained break below weekly lows needed to confirm any further weakness.

The GBP/USD pair managed to rebound around 60 pips from daily swing lows, with bulls now looking to extend the intraday recovery move further beyond the 1.2700 mark.

The pair witnessed some aggressive long-unwinding trade on Thursday and extended the previous day's late pullback from three-month tops – levels beyond the 1.2800 round-figure mark. A strong pickup in the US dollar demand was seen as one of the key factors that prompted some long-unwinding trade around the GBP/USD pair.

The Fed's gloomy outlook kept a lid on the recent optimism over a sharp V-shaped economic recovery. This, in turn, triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade and led to a sharp pullback in the equity markets. The anti-risk flows turned out to be a key factor that boosted the greenback's safe-haven status.

The USD, however, struggled to preserve its early gains, instead met with some supply at higher levels amid the ongoing downfall in the US Treasury bond yields. A modest USD pullback assisted the GBP/USD pair to find some support near mid-1.2600s and recover a part of the early losses back closer to weekly lows.

Hence, it will be prudent to wait for some strong follow-through selling, possibly below weekly lows support near the 1.2620-15 region, which coincides with the 200-day EMA, before positioning for any further near-term depreciating move.

In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the UK, the pair remains at the mercy of the USD price dynamics. Later during the early North American session, the release of Producer Price Index and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims will be looked upon for some short-term trading opportunities.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2704
Today Daily Change -0.0044
Today Daily Change % -0.35
Today daily open 1.2748
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2398
Daily SMA50 1.2402
Daily SMA100 1.255
Daily SMA200 1.2687
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2813
Previous Daily Low 1.2706
Previous Weekly High 1.2732
Previous Weekly Low 1.2326
Previous Monthly High 1.2601
Previous Monthly Low 1.2076
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2772
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2747
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2698
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2649
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2592
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2805
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2862
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2911

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD retreats as mood sours over the Fed's gloomy message

EUR/USD retreats as mood sours over the Fed's gloomy message

EUR/USD is trading below 1.1350, as the Fed's pessimism about the economy overcoming the bank's pledge to support the economy. The eurozone is discussing stimulus and US jobless claims are eyed.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles

GBP/USD tumbles below 1.27 amid Fed rethink, Johnson's troubles

GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs, as markets are worried from the Fed's prospects for a slow recovery, after initially cheering its vow to provide support. UK PM Johnson is under pressure for his coronavirus policy.

GBP/USD News

Forex Today: Markets flip on the Fed, gold and dollar bounce, jobless claims, coronavirus stats eyed

Forex Today: Markets flip on the Fed, gold and dollar bounce, jobless claims, coronavirus stats eyed

The market mood has soured after the Federal Reserve painted a gloomy picture and committed to keeping rates low and supporting the economy. Investors focused on the outlook rather than the support, with the dollar eventually rising from the lows, and gold benefitting. 

Read more

Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1735 level

Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1735 level

The precious metal struggled to capitalize on the post-FOMC positive move to over one-week tops and witnessed a modest pullback during the early part of Thursday's trading action.

Gold News

WTI in bearish consolidation phase above $38 amid record US stocks

WTI in bearish consolidation phase above $38 amid record US stocks

Fresh bids emerge near the 37.90 region, allowing a tepid bounce in WTI (July futures on Nymex), as it manages to regain the $38 mark amid the downbeat market mood. Despite the minor pullback, the US oil is not out of the wood yet and sheds 3.20% to now trade at 38.30.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures