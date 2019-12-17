GBP/USD pares Brexit-related losses with eyes on UK employment data

- GBP/USD recovers from the early-day losses, piled mainly due to Brexit pessimism.
- Employment data could offer intermediate directions while political headlines will keep the driver’s seat.
GBP/USD revisits 1.3300 mark while heading into the London open on Tuesday. That said, the pair earlier dropped nearly 70 pips on worries concerning the hard Brexit.
The quote recently dropped on concerns that the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson is ready to take benefit of his recently gained Parliamentary majority by putting forward a bill that blocks the extension of the transition period deadline beyond 2020. The bill, if passed, will make it harder for the European Union (EU) in the short-term to agree with the British demands and raises the odds for a no-deal Brexit, as per the ITV reporter Robert Petson.
On Monday, downbeat numbers of the preliminary Purchasing Managers Index (PMIs) jostled with the Bank of England (BOE) Governor Mark Carney’s comments that the economy will be able to endure Brexit.
Traders will now keep eyes on November month Claimant Count Change and October month Unemployment Rate while Average Earnings for 3 Mo/Yr) will be additionally observed. About the data, TD Securities said, “While survey data indicates that the labor market data is likely to turn for a worse, it will probably still be at least another couple of months before we see that come through. For October, we look for the unemployment rate to tick back up to 3.9% (market 3.9%), as it's bounced around between 3.8-3.9% for the last 9 months now. We look for wage growth to decelerate a bit on base effects after a very strong Oct 2018 m/m print, with both total and ex-bonus pay slipping to 3.4% y/y (market also 3.4% for both).”
Additionally, developments surrounding the upcoming bill, likely on Friday, could keep the cable traders busy.
Technical Analysis
10-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) around 1.3200 and May month high close to 1.3180 can be considered as immediate supports while 1.3515 becomes the tough nut for buyers to crack.
additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3295
|Today Daily Change
|-51 pips
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.38%
|Today daily open
|1.3346
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3044
|Daily SMA50
|1.2898
|Daily SMA100
|1.2576
|Daily SMA200
|1.27
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3423
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3321
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3515
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3051
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2986
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2769
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3384
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.336
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3304
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3262
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3202
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3406
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3465
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3507
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD pares losses amid Brexit fears, eyes on UK employment data
GBP/USD recovers from the early-day losses, piled mainly due to renewed Brexit pessimism after UK PM Johnson is seen setting a new Brexit date. The UK Employment data could offer intermediate directions while political headlines will keep the driver’s seat.
EUR/USD: Bulls struggle to force a close above 200-day MA
EUR/USD is operating on higher grounds, but has failed to close above the 200-day MA for the third straight day on Monday. Markets are not impressed by the US-China trade truce. Euro bulls need weak US data to force a convincing move above the key average.
New Trade Truce Fails to Impress FX
With the December 15th tariff deadline in the rearview mirror, investors breathed a collective sigh of relief today. Equities extended their gains and Treasury yields increased. USD/JPY ended the day higher but AUD/USD and NZD/USD were flat.
Gold stays below 50-DMA despite recent challenges to risk tone
Gold remains under pressure while trading around $1,475 during Tuesday’s Asian session. The Bullion earlier benefited from the US Dollar (USD) weakness but fails to respond to the latest risk-off moves.
USD/JPY: Bearish MACD, pullbacks from 109.70/75 keep sellers hopeful
USD/JPY forms a triangle pattern near the familiar territory. The repeated failures to cross 109.70/75 area and bearish signals from 12-bar Moving Average Convergence and Divergence (MACD) increases the odds of the pair’s fresh declines.