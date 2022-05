GBP/USD oversteps 1.2480 on a lower-than-expected plunge in UK Retail Sales at -4.9%

On the dollar front, the US dollar index (DXY) has surrendered its entire intraday gains and has turned negative. The asset is expected to display further losses after slipping below Thursday’s low at 102.66. The DXY is facing an extreme sell-off as a risk-on impulse has rebounded sharply and the safe-haven assets are losing their appeal.

On Wednesday, the annual UK Consumer Price Index (CPI) landed at 9%. The figure was a little lower than the expectation of 9.1% however, a figure of 9% is itself a mess for a country whose households must be going through soaring inflation-adjusted paychecks. Rising food and commodity prices are impacting the real income of the households. There is no denying the fact that the Bank of England (BOE) will resort to announcing a 50 basis point (bps) interest rate hike to fix the inflation mess.

Also, the annual Retail Sales that don’t include fossil fuels have landed at -6.1%, less negative than the estimates of -8.45 and the previous release of -0.6%. This has raised the odds of chances of a recession in London. The UK administration is already facing the heat of mounting inflationary pressures.

The GBP/USD pair has witnessed some significant bids as the UK’S Office for National Statistics has reported the annualized Retail Sales at -4.9%. The UK’s agency was expected to report the annual UK Retail Sales at -7.2%, explosively lower than the prior positive release of 0.9%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.