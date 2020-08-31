Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Stage seems set for a further near-term appreciating move

GBP/USD outlook: Cable is consolidating under new multi-month high
Cable hit new 8 ½ month high (1.3368) in Asia on Monday, in extension of Friday’s 1.14 rally (the biggest one-day advance since 1 June).
Bulls are taking a breather in European session but maintain bullish bias following 2.07% weekly advance and close above significant Fibo barrier at 1.3243 (61.8% of 1.4376/1.1409).
Long bullish candle of last week, after three consecutive weekly Dojis, signals continuation of larger uptrend, which was paused for three week consolidation.
Monthly close above 1.3243 pivot would add to bullish stance and open way for extension towards 1.3514 (13 Dec high) and 1.3570 (base of thick monthly cloud) in extension. Read More...
GBP/USD Forecast: Stage seems set for a further near-term appreciating move
The GBP/USD pair gained some strong positive traction on Friday and surged past the 1.1300 mark for the first time since December 16, 2019. The US dollar remained under some heavy selling pressure on the back of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish signals on Thursday, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor driving the pair higher. Powell outlined a new strategy at the virtual Jackson Hole symposium and said that the Fed is willing to allow inflation to run hotter than normal in order to support the labor market and broader economy.
The USD bulls failed to gain any respite from Friday's release of better-than-expected Personal Income and Spending data, which increased by 0.4% and 1.9% in July, respectively. Separately, the headline PCE price index climbed to 1.0% YoY from 0.8% but fell short of expectation pointing to the reading of 1.2%. Read More...
GBP/USD flirts with session lows, just above 1.3300 mark
The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intraday pullback and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3300 mark during the early European session.
The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead witnessed a modest pullback from to the 1.3370 region, or the highest level since December 16, 2019. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some profit-taking.
Meanwhile, the downside seemed limited, at least for now, amid a subdued US dollar price action. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish signals at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday kept the USD bulls on the defensive through the first half of the trading action on Monday. Read More...
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3313
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0037
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.335
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3124
|Daily SMA50
|1.2822
|Daily SMA100
|1.2624
|Daily SMA200
|1.2729
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3357
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3187
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3357
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3054
|Previous Monthly High
|1.317
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.236
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3292
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3251
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3239
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3128
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3069
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3409
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3468
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3579
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD battles 1.1900 ahead of German CPI
EUR/USD is trading around 1.19, marginally off the highs it achieved after the Fed announced a dovish policy shift. Preliminary German inflation figures are coming out as August draws to an end.
GBP/USD retreats from 1.3350 amid Brexit and tax worries
GBP/USD is trading above 1.33 but off the 2020 peak as concerns about a break down of Brexit talks and new taxes are weighing on the pound. The greenback is paring some of last week's losses.
Gold trades with modest losses, just below $1960 level amid risk-on mood
Gold witnessed a modest pullback from the $1976-77 supply zone amid receding safe-haven demand. Upbeat Chinese PMI prints for August boosted the global risk sentiment and undermined the metal.
Ether leads the crypto market
ETH/USD above $400 returns the positive tone to the market. BTC/USD suffers from the $12400 level and does not join the bullish trend. Market sentiment remains too positive and weighs down the upside potential.
WTI climbs to fresh daily highs around mid-$43s
After spending the second half of the previous week under modest bearish pressure, crude oil prices started the new week on a strong footing. As of writing, the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) was trading near $43.50, gaining 1.25% on a daily basis.