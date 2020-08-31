Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD – Stage seems set for a further near-term appreciating move

GBP/USD outlook: Cable is consolidating under new multi-month high

Cable hit new 8 ½ month high (1.3368) in Asia on Monday, in extension of Friday’s 1.14 rally (the biggest one-day advance since 1 June).

Bulls are taking a breather in European session but maintain bullish bias following 2.07% weekly advance and close above significant Fibo barrier at 1.3243 (61.8% of 1.4376/1.1409).

Long bullish candle of last week, after three consecutive weekly Dojis, signals continuation of larger uptrend, which was paused for three week consolidation.

Monthly close above 1.3243 pivot would add to bullish stance and open way for extension towards 1.3514 (13 Dec high) and 1.3570 (base of thick monthly cloud) in extension. Read More...

GBP/USD Forecast: Stage seems set for a further near-term appreciating move

The GBP/USD pair gained some strong positive traction on Friday and surged past the 1.1300 mark for the first time since December 16, 2019. The US dollar remained under some heavy selling pressure on the back of the Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish signals on Thursday, which, in turn, was seen as a key factor driving the pair higher. Powell outlined a new strategy at the virtual Jackson Hole symposium and said that the Fed is willing to allow inflation to run hotter than normal in order to support the labor market and broader economy.

The USD bulls failed to gain any respite from Friday's release of better-than-expected Personal Income and Spending data, which increased by 0.4% and 1.9% in July, respectively. Separately, the headline PCE price index climbed to 1.0% YoY from 0.8% but fell short of expectation pointing to the reading of 1.2%. Read More...

GBP/USD flirts with session lows, just above 1.3300 mark

The GBP/USD pair extended its steady intraday pullback and refreshed daily lows, around the 1.3300 mark during the early European session.

The pair failed to capitalize on its early uptick, instead witnessed a modest pullback from to the 1.3370 region, or the highest level since December 16, 2019. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and could be solely attributed to some profit-taking.

Meanwhile, the downside seemed limited, at least for now, amid a subdued US dollar price action. The Fed Chair Jerome Powell's dovish signals at the Jackson Hole Symposium on Thursday kept the USD bulls on the defensive through the first half of the trading action on Monday. Read More...