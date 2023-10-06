GBP/USD oscillates in a range below 1.2200, eyes US NFP for fresh directional impetus

- GBP/USD consolidates its strong recovery gains registered over eth past two days.
- Traders move to the sidelines and keenly await the release of the US NFP report.
- The divergent Fed-BoE policy expectations contribute to capping any further gains.
The GBP/USD pair is seen oscillating in a range during the Asian session on Friday and consolidating its strong recovery gains of over 150 pips registered, from the 1.2035 area, or the lowest level since March 16 touched earlier this week. Spot prices remain below the 1.2200 mark as traders keenly await the release of the closely-watched US monthly jobs data before placing fresh directional bets.
The popularly known NFP report will play a key role in influencing market expectations about the Federal Reserve's (Fed) future rate-hike path. This, in turn, will drive the US Dollar (USD) and provide a fresh directional impetus to the GBP/USD pair. The US economy is expected to have added 170K jobs in September, less than the 187K in the previous month, while the jobless rate is anticipated to tick down from 3.8% to 3.7% during the reported month. A stronger report, meanwhile, would mean more pressure on wages and on inflation, which might force the Fed to stick to its hawkish stance and keep rates higher for longer.
Heading into the key data risk, it has been a mixed week for labour market data. The monthly JOLTS report showed that there were higher than estimated job openings in August, while private payroll numbers from ADP fell short of market expectations. Meanwhile, data released on Thursday showed that Weekly Jobless Claims ticked up from the prior week, though were slightly below expectations. Nevertheless, the incoming US macro data remains consistent with expectations of solid economic growth in the third quarter. Moreover, several Fd officials recently backed the case for at least one more 25 bps lift-off by the year-end.
The prospects for further policy tightening by the Fed remain supportive of elevated US Treasury bond yields and assist the USD in stalling this week's corrective pullback from the YTD. This, along with expectations that the Bank of England (BoE) will again leave interest rates unchanged at its next meeting in November, further contributes to capping the GBP/USD pair. Hence, it will be prudent to wait for strong follow-through buying before confirming that spot prices have formed a near-term bottom and positioning for an extension of the strong recovery move witnessed over the past two trading days.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2185
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0007
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.06
|Today daily open
|1.2192
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.229
|Daily SMA50
|1.2529
|Daily SMA100
|1.2609
|Daily SMA200
|1.2438
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2196
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2108
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2272
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2111
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2713
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2111
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2162
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2141
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2134
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2077
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2046
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2223
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2254
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2311
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD extends its upside near 0.6370, eyes on the US NFP
AUD/USD gains traction above the mid-0.6300s and extends its upside for two straight days during the early Asian trading hours on Friday. The upside of the pair is bolstered by the correction of the US Dollar and a decline in US Treasury yields.
EUR/USD gains traction above 1.0540 ahead of the German Factory Orders, US NFP
The EUR/USD pair holds positive ground during the early Asian session on Friday. The weakening of the US Dollar and a decline in the US Treasury Yield lends some support to the major pair. However, the upside seems to be limited.
Gold remains on the defensive above $1,800, US NFP eyed
Gold price remains on the defensive around $1,820 after bouncing off the weekly low of $1,813 during the early Asian session on Friday. The precious metal struggles to gain as the Federal Reserve (Fed) is not expected to abandon its ‘higher-for-longer’ stance on interest rates.
Arbitrum price declines 11% as final Security Council voting round approaches
Arbitrum price moves often depend on the broader market cues; however, for the past couple of days, a major external factor has come into play. The ongoing Arbitrum Security Council Elections are preparing for the final round, which is interestingly bearing a negative impact on the altcoin.
Mixed emotions as investors continued to wear yield pain on their sleeves
Investors displayed mixed emotions on Thursday, with stocks pulling back while Treasury yields remained relatively stable, suggesting they continued to wear this week’s yield pain on their sleeves.