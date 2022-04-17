GBP/USD oscillates in a consolidation area of 1.3040-1.3070, US rate hike expectations to soar

- GBP/USD is consolidating in a narrow range of 1.3040-1.074 on hiatus in worldwide indices.
- A higher UK inflation print has triggered the fourth rate hike expectations by the BOE.
- The speeches from the Fed’s Powell and BOE’s Bailey hold significant importance this week.
The GBP/USD pair is auctioning in a narrow range of 1.3040-1.3074 and is expected to remain lackluster amid Easter Monday. The cable will be addressed by thin volumes and narrow ticks amid a holiday-truncated week.
Earlier, the cable posted a firmer rebound after hitting a yearly low of 1.2972 on Wednesday. Bulls got underpinned after the UK’s Office for National Statistics reported the yearly Consumer Price Index (CPI) at 7%, significantly higher than the market consensus of 6.7% and the previous print of 6.2%. This raised the fourth rate hike expectations by the Bank of England (BOE). Apart from that, Core CPI also landed higher at 5.7%, which hinted that the UK households are facing the heat of higher energy bills and food prices.
Meanwhile, the US dollar index (DXY) is holding above the psychological support of 100.00 and is expected to elevate gains after overstepping Thursday’s high at 100.76. The DXY is climbing higher backed by sky-rocketing US inflation and a tight labor market. This has not only bolstered the rate hike expectations but hawkish guidance from the Federal Reserve (Fed) in its May monetary policy.
Going forward, investors will focus on speeches from Fed Chair Jerome Powell and BOE’s Governor Andrew Bailey, which are due on Thursday. A highly uncertain market environment is going to be featured and the market participants will witness wider ticks and above-average volumes on the counter.
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.306
|Today Daily Change
|0.0000
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.00
|Today daily open
|1.306
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.311
|Daily SMA50
|1.3262
|Daily SMA100
|1.3349
|Daily SMA200
|1.3522
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3079
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3046
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3147
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2973
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3438
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3059
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3066
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3045
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.303
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3012
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3077
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3094
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3109
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Easter Monday consolidation before downside continuation to test 0.7300
AUD/USD is in a significantly strong downtrend and there is likely more to come from the bears in due course. However, given it is Easter Monday, there perhaps will not be much in the way of price action in the absence of a catalyst.
EUR/USD bears rest at an area of consolidation, eyes on French elections and Ukraine
The euro fell to the lowest levels since May 2020 after the ECB kept its policy stance broadly unchanged, sticking to plans to slowly unwind stimulus. Interest rates only go up "some time" after the end of bond buys and they will be gradual.
Gold sees upside to $1,980 after a hiatus, Fed’s policy guidance eyed
XAU/USD eyes an upside to $1,980.00 amid uncertainty over a long weekend in global markets. The multi-decade print of US CPI has bolstered the odds of a jumbo rate hike by the Fed. The speech from Fed Chair Jerome Powell will keep investors busy this week.
Bitcoin price eyes recovery as whales accumulate massive amounts of BTC
Bitcoin price is on track to post a massive recovery as accumulation by large wallet investors is on the rise. BTC price held steady above $40,000 through Easter, and analysts believe the risk of capitulation is lower.
Central banks on a preset course reduces significance of high-frequency data
Arguably the most important data next week is the flash PMI. It is not available for all countries, but for those generally large G10 economies, the preliminary estimate is often sufficiently close to the final reading to steal its thunder.