- GBP/USD remains confined in a narrow range near the 1.2900 area heading into the European session.
- Economists anticipate a rate hike by the Bank of England (BoE) to 5.25% in the next meeting.
- Investors will watch the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting and the press conference.
The GBP/USD pair oscillates around the 1.2875–1.2905 region in a narrow trading band heading into the European trading hours. The major pair struggles to gain as traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) meeting scheduled later in the day. GBP/USD currently trades at 1.2901, down 0.01% for the day.
The data released earlier this week showed that economic activity in the United Kingdom was weaker than estimated. The Manufacturing PMI for July fell to 45.0 from 46.5 observed in June, worse than expected at 46.1. This figure registered the 12th straight contraction in the manufacturing sector. Meanwhile, the preliminary Services PMI declined to 51.5 from 53.0 prior and 53.7 expected.
In June, the Bank of England (BoE) unexpectedly raised its Bank Rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.00%, prompting markets to rapidly price in a terminal rate of 6.50%. The additional rate hike from the BoE exacerbates concerns about the Bank's most aggressive rate hikes in three decades and their impact on the UK’s economy, which exert pressure on the Pound Sterling.
However, the latest Reuters poll showed that 42 out of 62 economists anticipate that the Bank Rate will be raised by 25 bps to 5.25% in the upcoming BoE meeting scheduled for August 3, while only 20 predicted a half-point hike.
On the US dollar Front, the Federal Reserve (Fed) is scheduled to announce its monetary decision later in the North American session. The Fed is widely anticipated to raise interest rates by 25 bps to 5.25–5.50%. Market participants will also be paying close attention to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference as it might reveal some clues about the direction of monetary policy going forward. A more dovish stance from the Fed might cap the upside for the Greenback and act as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair.
In the absence of top-tier economic data released from the United Kingdom, the USD's valuation is likely to continue to influence the pair's movement. Market participants will keep an eye on the FOMC meeting and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference. Apart from this, traders will take cues from the US Advance GDP QoQ and the core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index MoM later this week. These data could significantly impact the US Dollar's dynamic and give the GBP/USD pair a clear direction.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces above 1.1050 on the Fed day
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1050., rebounding in the early European morning on Wednesday. The US Dollar is struggling to find its feet, as traders stay on the sidelines ahead of the all-important Fed policy announcements.
GBP/USD hovers around 1.2900 ahead of Fed policy decision
GBP/USD is holding the renewed uptick at around 1.2900 in early Europe this Wednesday. The US Dollar is on the defensive, despite a cautious market mood, undermined by fresh selling in the US Treasury bond yields. Fed rate decision stays in the spotlight.
Gold stays below $1,985 hurdle ahead of pivotal Fed decision
Gold Price (XAU/USD) clings to mild losses as it fails to defend the previous day’s corrective bounce off the lowest level in a week amid a cautious mood on the Federal Reserve (Fed) monetary policy day announcement day.
X-inspired coins pump and dump as Elon Musk revamps Twitter
X is the current euphoria in the crypto landscape after Twitter CEO Elon Musk's recent move to rebrand the giant social media platform to X. Following the announcement, multiple coins have emerged, pedaling the X ticker with hopes of rallying on the hype.
Can the Fed influence a softer Dollar?
The macroeconomics situation of the US has improved more than anticipated and is likely to improve further. The US economy grew at an annualised rate of 2.0% in the first quarter of 2023 led by consumer spending.