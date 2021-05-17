GBP/USD has been trying to find its feet after falling last week. In the view of FXStreet’s Analyst Yohay Elam, sterling is set to benefit from UK reopening and global cooldown.
Concerns about global growth could keep the dollar depressed
“Summer is here – officially there is a month left, but Brits are already taking advantage of the new regulations, which allow for foreign holidays in select countries. The latest round of easing has begun on Monday, and it also includes more leisure activities.”
“Most Fed officials have been reiterating the position that inflation is transitory. Vice-Chair Richard Clarida and several of his colleagues will be speaking today. If they repeat the same message, the dollar could weaken.”
“Taiwan, the world's largest producer of microchips, is suffering from a wave of infections, joining the ranks of Singapore, India, and other countries. While that may support the safe-haven dollar, it may convince the Fed to keep monetary policy highly accommodative. More dollars printed mean a weaker dollar.”
“Cable is suffering from downside momentum on the 4-hour chart but is trading above the 50, 100 and 200 Simple Moving Averages, a bullish sign. With the Relative Strength Index hovering outside overbought conditions, the upside looks more appealing.”
EUR/USD hovers above 1.21 as US Treasury yields ease
EUR/USD is trading below 1.2150 but off the lows, as US Treasury yields retreat and weigh on the dollar. Earlier, the safe-haven greenback benefited from flows after China reported disappointing data. Fed officials are set to speak later in the day.
GBP/USD trades around 1.41 as the UK eases restrictions
GBP/USD is trading around 1.41, off the lows as the dollar edges lower with US Treasury yields. The UK is extending its reopening on Monday with additional activities and international travel expanded. Britain proposes food checks in the Irish Sea as leftovers from Brexit remain.
Dogecoin Price remains on track to hit new all-time highs at $1
Dogecoin price shows resilience as it treads the demand zone extending from $0.489 to $0.522. The 100 four-hour SMA at $0.504 coincides with this range and adds credence to a potential bounce. Clearing the $0.569 resistance will allow DOGE to skyrocket 75% to $1.
Week Ahead on Wall Street: Don’t fight the Fed continues to be the narrative as data disappoints
Equity indices look set to close the week in positive mode despite poor retail sales data. Meme retail stocks roar back as Bitcoin struggles to hold 50,000. Big tech also sees flows as equity inflows continue for the 14th week.