GBP/USD on the rise after UK CPI beat expectations

GBP/USD has reacted positively to a leap in inflation after weak wage data beforehand. Brexit, coronavirus, and the Fed's minutes are set to move cable as Yohay Elam from FXStreet notes.
Key quotes
“Another ‘buy the dip’ reaction has proved profitable for pound traders. GBP/USD has been on the rise after the Consumer Price Index jumped from 1.3% yearly to 1.8% in January – leaping over expectations, which stood at 1.6%. At around 1.3020, sterling is extending its gains.”
“Sterling also weathered rhetoric regarding Brexit. The EU continues insisting on regulatory alignment and playing by its rules in return for easy market access. On the other hand, the UK stressed that the whole point of Brexit was that Britain would be able to set its own rules. Many expect both sides to tone down when they enter official talks in March.”
“Later in the day, the Federal Reserve's Meeting Minutes release is set to shed some light on January's decision. Back then, the Fed left interest rates unchanged and signaled a long pause. On the other hand, markets foresee a reduction in borrowing costs later this year.”
“US Housing Starts and Building Permits are also of interest, and they will likely show that the construction sector remained robust in January.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
