GBP/USD on the edge of the cliff on crucial day in parliament — Confluence Detector

GBP/USD has been on the back foot, trading close to the 2019-low. The UK parliament reconvenes and the opposition will try to force the government not leave without a deal. PM Boris Johnson has threatened an election on October 14th if he loses the vote. How is GBP/USD positioned?
The Technical Confluences Indicator is showing that GBP/USD enjoys significant support around 1.2018, where we see the convergence of the previous monthly low, the Pivot Point one-month Support 1, the PP 1d-S1, and the Bollinger Band one-day Lower.
If it falls below this level, the next meaningful cushion is only at 1.1931, where the Pivot Point one-week Support 3 meets the price.
Cable is currently struggling around 1.2037, which is the confluence of the PP 1w-S2, the Simple Moving Average 5-15m, and the SMA 10-15m.
Some resistance awaits at 1.2068, which is where the BB 1h-Middle and the previous 4h-high converge.
Stronger resistance is at 1.2131, which is the confluence of the SMA 200-15m, the SMA 50-1h, and the Fibonacci 61.8% one-month.
This is how it looks on the tool:
Confluence Detector
The Confluence Detector finds exciting opportunities using Technical Confluences. The TC is a tool to locate and point out those price levels where there is a congestion of indicators, moving averages, Fibonacci levels, Pivot Points, etc. Knowing where these congestion points are located is very useful for the trader, and can be used as a basis for different strategies.
This tool assigns a certain amount of “weight” to each indicator, and this “weight” can influence adjacents price levels. This means that one price level without any indicator or moving average but under the influence of two “strongly weighted” levels accumulate more resistance than their neighbors. In these cases, the tool signals resistance in apparently empty areas.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trades at lowest since 2017 on dollar strength, ahead of Lagarde
EUR/USD has hit new two-year lows below 1.0950 as the greenback gains ground alongside US yields. Incoming ECB President Lagarde will speak shortly. The US and China have yet to schedule new talks.
GBP/USD breaches 1.2000 in the lead up to Parliament showdown
GBP/USD dipped below 1.2000, hitting the lowest since 2017 ahead of a crucial day in which parliament will try to force the government to only leave the EU with a deal. Elections are looming.
USD/JPY: Bulls in control amid firmer USD, Treasury yields,
Having surpassed the key barrier at 106.30, USD/JPY now has its sight on 106.50, tracking the rally in the safe-haven US dollar and Treasury yields. The spot ignores Hong Kong, trade and Brexit risks.
Gold: Bulls hold the fort in a critical support area in the $1,520s
Gold prices eased slightly amid Asian thin trading conditions and broad USD strength, as we await further evidence that the trade talks between the US and Sino are on track for this month.
US Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index Preview: Revival is near
The purchasing managers’ index is expected to slip to 51.0 in August from 51.2 in July. The prices paid index is predicted to rise to 46.3 from 45.1. The employment index was 51.7 in July and 54.5 in June.