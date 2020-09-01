GBP/USD on course for the 2019 high at 1.3514 – Credit Suisse

GBP/USD has resumed its uptrend, trades up 0.7% on the day to 1.3460, and is on course to test long-term resistance, starting at 1.3514 and stretching up to 1.3640, the Credit Suisse analyst team reports.

Key quotes

“Immediate resistance is seen at 1.3447, with much tougher resistance and our core objective seen starting at the 2019 high at 1.3514 and stretching up to 1.3620/40 – the 38.2% retracement of the entire 2014/2020 bear market and trend resistance from September 2018. We expect this to then prove a major barrier and we look for this to cap, at least at first, and for a fresh consolidation phase to emerge.”

“Above 1.3640 though would suggest we are looking at a much more significant and long-term basing process.”

“Support is seen at 1.3395 initially, with the immediate risk seen higher whilst above 1.3356. Below can see a deeper pullback towards 1.3309/01, but with fresh buyers expected here.”