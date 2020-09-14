GBP/USD: Off seven-week low, eyes Commons’ debate on Internal Market Bill

NEWS | | By Anil Panchal
  • GBP/USD prints mild gains after bouncing off July 24 low, eases from intraday high off-late.
  • MPs will debate and vote on the IMB amid growing Tory rebellion, Former UK PMs also oppose breaking Brexit treaty.
  • News from AstraZeneca helps to keep the risk-tone positive.
  • EU-UK Brexit negotiations to resume in Brussels this week.

GBP/USD recedes from day’s high to 1.2820 while heading into Monday’s London open. Even so, the Cable prints 0.20% gains as printing a U-turn from the multi-day low flashed on Friday. Although Brexit pessimism keeps the bears hopeful, challenges to the ruling Tory government’s Internal Market Bill (IMB) suggest the European Union (EU) policymakers have friends in the UK. Hence, today’s vote In the House of Commons will be the key to watch ahead of the next round of divorce talks in Brussels.

Despite stark warnings from the block leaders and US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson risks putting the IMB for a vote in the Parliament. While the Tory majority raises a few questions for the UK PM Johnson’s push, the backbenchers seem to follow former PMs, John Major and Tony Blair, to trigger cautious sentiment. If at the bill manages to cross the House, Justice Secretary Robert Buckland has already announced their wish to resign should that happen.

The seventh round of Brexit talks failed on Friday with the EU leaders warning the UK to bear the sanctions if it steps back from the original Withdrawal Agreement Bill (WAB) by respecting the IMB. The ex-neighbors will meet in the European headquarter this week for another attempt to progress on the trade deals.

Elsewhere, Oxford University backed coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine trials will be resumed after a “routine” halt during the last week. This comes as the UK reported 3,330 confirmed new cases of COVID-19, according to government data published on Sunday, compared with 3,497 a day earlier, per Reuters.

On the other hand, reports that Iran is preparing to avenge for their commander Qassem Suleimani confronts optimism from the news that Pfizer is up for rolling out the COVID-19 vaccine by the year-end.

Amid all these plays, S&P 500 Futures gain around 1.0% whereas stocks in Asia-Pacific also print mild profits amid a light calendar.

Considering the lack of major data/events on the economic calendar, traders will keep eyes on qualitative triggers for fresh impulse.

Technical analysis

Bulls await a clear break of 100-day EMA, currently near 1.2830, before taking any entries. On the contrary, a daily close beyond 1.2760 will strengthen the bears’ grip over the GBP/USD prices.

Additional important levels

Overview
Today last price 1.2821
Today Daily Change 25 pips
Today Daily Change % 0.20%
Today daily open 1.2796
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3157
Daily SMA50 1.2965
Daily SMA100 1.2694
Daily SMA200 1.2737
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2866
Previous Daily Low 1.2763
Previous Weekly High 1.3279
Previous Weekly Low 1.2763
Previous Monthly High 1.3396
Previous Monthly Low 1.2982
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2802
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2826
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.275
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2705
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2647
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2853
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2911
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2957

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

