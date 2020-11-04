GBP/USD: Off session lows as S&P 500 futures turn green

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole

A sudden reversal higher in the US stock futures is helping major currencies such as GBP and EUR regain some poise against the US dollar

The GBP/USD pair is now trading near 1.2990, having printed a low of 1.2933 a few minutes ago. The pair is still down roughly 0.4% on the day. 

The S&P 500 futures have erased the 1% drop seen about 30 minutes ago to trade 0.65% higher on the day. the recovery looks confounding as the odds of a Democratic blue wave or big victory for Biden have weakened with President Trump taking a lead in the key state of Florida. 

Moreover, the S&P 500 futures could be tracking the futures tied to the tech-heavy Nasdaq futures higher. Investors have treated technology stocks as safe havens or defensive plays amid the coronavirus crisis this year. 

Technical levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2985
Today Daily Change -0.0041
Today Daily Change % -0.31
Today daily open 1.3026
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2988
Daily SMA50 1.2992
Daily SMA100 1.2883
Daily SMA200 1.2707
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3079
Previous Daily Low 1.2903
Previous Weekly High 1.308
Previous Weekly Low 1.2881
Previous Monthly High 1.3177
Previous Monthly Low 1.282
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.3012
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.297
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2927
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2827
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2751
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.3102
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3178
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3278

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

