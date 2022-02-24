GBP/USD off multi-week low, remains depressed near 1.3500 amid Ukraine tensions

- GBP/USD dropped to a near four-week low amid a strong pickup in demand for the safe-haven USD.
- Russia’s invasion of Ukraine spooked investors and triggered a massive sell-off in the equity markets.
- Tumbling US bond yields capped the USD and helped limit losses for the pair amid BoE rate hike bets.
The GBP/USD pair maintained its offered tone heading into the European session, albeit has managed to rebound a few pips from a more than three-week low touched earlier this Thursday. The pair was last seen trading just above the 1.3500 psychological mark, down nearly 0.30% for the day.
Following the previous day's turnaround from the 1.3620 area, the GBP/USD pair witnessed selling during the early part of the trading on Thursday a strong pickup in demand for the US dollar. Russia's invasion of Ukraine triggered a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, which was evident from a sell-off in the equity markets. This, in turn, boosted the greenback's relative safe-haven status and exerted downward pressure on the major.
NATO also confirmed that an official invasion of Ukraine has begun and correspondents reported that Russian forces have entered Ukraine from Crimea. Moreover, reports indicated that Russian forces are attacking the Ukrainian border around Belarus. Adding to this, Ukraine border guards said that an attack is also coming from Crimea. This kept investors' on the edge and continued underpinning traditional safe-haven assets, including the greenback.
That said, a slump in the US Treasury bond yields held back the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets. The recent geopolitical developments might have forced investors to scale back expectations for a more aggressive policy stance by the Fed to combat high inflation. This, along with the global flight to safety led to a steep decline in the US bond yields and kept a lid on the further gains for the buck, at least for the time being.
Apart from this, rising bets for additional interest rate hikes by the Bank of England acted as a tailwind for the British pound. This was seen as another factor that helped limit the downside for the GBP/USD pair. That said, any meaningful recovery still seems elusive as the market focus will remain on the situation in Ukraine. The Russia-Ukraine saga will drive demand for the safe-haven USD and continue to infuse volatility around the GBP/USD pair.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3512
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0032
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|1.3544
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3538
|Daily SMA50
|1.3516
|Daily SMA100
|1.3506
|Daily SMA200
|1.3681
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3621
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3536
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3643
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3487
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3749
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.3358
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3568
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3588
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3513
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.3482
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3428
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3598
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3652
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3683
EUR/USD recovers to 1.1250 amid Russia-Ukraine tensions
EUR/USD is recovering towards 1.1250, as markets take a pause and digest the latest developments after the Russian military attacked Ukraine. The risk-off market profile will continue to persist, with the Western response eagerly awaited alongside the G7 meeting.
GBP/USD battles 1.3500 as Russia-Ukraine war kicks off
GBP/USD is trading around 1.3500, having fallen like a house of cards after Russia's assault on Ukraine. The official announcement of Russia's invasion of Ukraine by NATO pushed the US dollar higher. Investors are dumping risk-perceived assets on heightening the war-like situation in Eastern Ukraine.
Bitcoin price collapses as Putin declares war on Ukraine and explosions reported in Kyiv
Russia recently announced that it would launch military action in Ukraine. Several media reports have noted that explosions were heard in Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine. Bitcoin price has dropped below $35,000, in tandem with the stock markets in the United States.
Russia-Ukraine War: Guide to the next moves in gold, oil, and major currencies Premium
A "special military operation" – these are the words Russian President Vladimir Putin used to announce his invasion of Ukraine. However, the incursion into the former Soviet Republic has gone well beyond the border region and seems to threaten global peace. Explosions are heard in Kyiv.