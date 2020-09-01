GBP/USD off multi-month highs after UK Final Manufacturing PMI misses estimates with 55.2 in August

The UK manufacturing sector activity expanded less-than-expected in the month of August, the final report from IHS Markit confirmed on Tuesday.

The seasonally adjusted IHS Markit/CIPS UK Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) was revised lower to 55.2 in August versus 55.3 expected and 55.3 first readout.

Key points

Output and new orders rise at solid and accelerated rates. Input price inflation at 20-month high.

Rob Dobson, Director at IHS Markit, commented on the survey

“The recovery of the UK manufacturing sector gathered pace in August. Output expanded at the fastest rate in over six years as new work intakes rose to the greatest extent since November 2017, led by an upturn in domestic demand and signs of recovering exports. Business optimism also remained encouragingly robust and close to July's recent peak. “However, companies report that the current bounce is mainly driven by the restarting of manufacturers’ operations and reopening of clients as COVID-19 restrictions continue to be relaxed.”

“Backlogs of work fell at an increased rate, hinting at spare capacity, and the labor market remains worryingly weak, with job losses registered for the seventh straight month. The downturn in employment may have further to run as the government’s furlough scheme is phased out unless demand rises sharply.”

GBP/USD reaction

The GBP bulls were disappointed by the downward revision to the UK Final Manufacturing PMI. GBP/USD extended its correction from nine-month highs of 1.3442 to now trade at 1.3420, still up 0.38% on the day.

The cable continues to benefit from the extension of the declines in the US dollar across the board. The greenback remains less favored amid Fed’s dovishness and the upbeat market mood, induced by the coronavirus vaccine hopes.

Markets await the UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak’s announcement on the tax hikes.

GBP/USD levels to watch