GBP/USD off lows, still in the red below 1.2300 handle

- Fails to capitalize on the overnight goodish bounce, rather meets with some fresh supply.
- Yet another disappointing UK PMI prompted some fresh selling amid Brexit uncertainties.
- The USD runs out of the steam amid sliding US bond yields and helped limit deeper losses.
The GBP/USD pair managed to rebound around 40-50 pips from daily swing lows, albeit now seemed struggling to extend the momentum further beyond the 1.2300 handle.
Following the previous session's goodish intraday recovery of over 130 pips and a subsequent pullback, the pair met with some fresh supply and was being weighed down by some renewed US Dollar buying interest during the early part of Wednesday's trading action.
Brexit headlines continue to influence
Meanwhile, the British Pound was further weighed down by yet another disappointing release of the UK construction PMI. This coupled with some Brexit-related headlines further dented the already weaker sentiment and dragged the pair to an intraday low level of 1.2227.
The European Union (EU) sources were quoted saying that the only option for a new Brexit deal before October 31 is to return to Northern Ireland-only backstop and that time-limit to the backstop is impossible. If this is the final UK Brexit plan, it won't work, the sources added further.
However, the fact that the EU stands ready to grant an extension of the Brexit deadline provided some immediate respite to the GBP bulls and limit any deeper losses. Adding to this, a modest intraday USD pullback extended some additional support and helped the pair to bounce off lows.
The global flight to safety, amid concerns over slowing global economic growth, triggered a fresh leg of a downfall in the US Treasury bond yields and weighed on the Greenback. Meanwhile, a slight disappointment from the US ADP report did little to provide any meaningful impetus.
It will now be interesting to see if the pair is able to find any buying interest at lower levels or continues with its recent sharp pullback from two-month tops. The focus now shifts to the written Brexit proposals from the UK, which might further influence the momentum and produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.227
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0035
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.28
|Today daily open
|1.2305
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2381
|Daily SMA50
|1.2259
|Daily SMA100
|1.2443
|Daily SMA200
|1.2728
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.234
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2205
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2504
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2271
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2288
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2256
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2227
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2148
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2092
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2362
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2418
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2496
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
