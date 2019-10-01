GBP/USD off lows, finds some support near 1.2200 mark on dismal US ISM PMI

  • The US manufacturing PMI-led intraday uptick ran out of the steam rather quickly.
  • Surging US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted some aggressive selling.
  • Dismal US ISM manufacturing PMI for September helped ease the bearish pressure.

The GBP/USD pair tumbled to near one-month lows during the early North-American session, albeit managed to find some support just ahead of the 1.2200 round-figure mark post-US ISM PMI.
 
After an initial uptick to an intraday high level of 1.2313, touched in reaction to slightly better-than-expected UK manufacturing PMI, the pair met with some fresh selling pressure and extended its recent sharp pullback from two-month tops amid the ongoing US Dollar upsurge to two-year tops.

USD bullish run pauses after weaker US ISM PMI

Against the backdrop of growing optimism over a resolution of the prolonged US-China trade dispute, a strong follow-through intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields provided an additional boost to the greenback and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's sharp intraday slide.
 
Meanwhile, the buck and the US bond yields turned lower following the disappointing release of US ISM manufacturing PMI, which recorded its worst reading since June 2009 and fell to 47.8 in September. A modest USD pullback helped the pair to rebound around 20-25 pips from lows, though lacked any strong follow-through amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.

Technical levels to watch

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2229
Today Daily Change -0.0063
Today Daily Change % -0.51
Today daily open 1.2292
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2369
Daily SMA50 1.2262
Daily SMA100 1.2449
Daily SMA200 1.273
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2348
Previous Daily Low 1.2275
Previous Weekly High 1.2504
Previous Weekly Low 1.2271
Previous Monthly High 1.2583
Previous Monthly Low 1.1958
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2303
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.232
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2262
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2232
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2189
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2334
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2377
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2407

 

 

