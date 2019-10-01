GBP/USD off lows, finds some support near 1.2200 mark on dismal US ISM PMI

- The US manufacturing PMI-led intraday uptick ran out of the steam rather quickly.
- Surging US bond yields underpinned the USD and prompted some aggressive selling.
- Dismal US ISM manufacturing PMI for September helped ease the bearish pressure.
The GBP/USD pair tumbled to near one-month lows during the early North-American session, albeit managed to find some support just ahead of the 1.2200 round-figure mark post-US ISM PMI.
After an initial uptick to an intraday high level of 1.2313, touched in reaction to slightly better-than-expected UK manufacturing PMI, the pair met with some fresh selling pressure and extended its recent sharp pullback from two-month tops amid the ongoing US Dollar upsurge to two-year tops.
USD bullish run pauses after weaker US ISM PMI
Against the backdrop of growing optimism over a resolution of the prolonged US-China trade dispute, a strong follow-through intraday upsurge in the US Treasury bond yields provided an additional boost to the greenback and turned out to be one of the key factors behind the pair's sharp intraday slide.
Meanwhile, the buck and the US bond yields turned lower following the disappointing release of US ISM manufacturing PMI, which recorded its worst reading since June 2009 and fell to 47.8 in September. A modest USD pullback helped the pair to rebound around 20-25 pips from lows, though lacked any strong follow-through amid persistent Brexit-related uncertainties.
Technical levels to watch
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2229
|Today Daily Change
|-0.0063
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|1.2292
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2369
|Daily SMA50
|1.2262
|Daily SMA100
|1.2449
|Daily SMA200
|1.273
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.2348
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2275
|Previous Weekly High
|1.2504
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2271
|Previous Monthly High
|1.2583
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.1958
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2303
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.232
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2262
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2232
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2189
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2334
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.2377
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.2407
EUR/USD bounces above 1.09 after worst ISM Manufacturing PMI in 10 years
EUR/USD is trading above 1.09, bouncing from the fresh 2019 lows of 1.0879. US ISM Manufacturing PMI fell to 47.8 points, worse than expectations and the lowest since 2009.
GBP/USD falls to three-week low amid growing Brexit uncertainty
GBP/USD is falling below 1.2250, to the lowest since early September. Uncertainty about UK PM Johnson's plans regarding Brexit is weighing. UK Manufacturing PMI beat expectations with 48.3 points.
USD/JPY: holding near monthly highs, bullish
Japanese confidence among manufacturers worsened in the three months to September. Dollar’s momentum backed by tepid macroeconomic data elsewhere. USD/JPY bullish, needs a solid catalyst to surpass the 108.45 region, this month high.
Gold Set-up remains in favour of bearish traders
Gold held on to its weaker tone through the mid-European session on Tuesday, albeit has managed to recover a major part of the early lost ground to near two-month lows.
AUD/USD hammered to lowest in 10 years
The AUD/USD pair extended its sharp intraday slide and weakened farther below the 0.6700 handle, hitting fresh multi-year lows during the early North-American session.