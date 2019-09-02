GBP/USD off 3-week-old support-line ahead of UK Manufacturing PMI, Parliament reopen

- GBP/USD takes a U-turn from near-term support as investors await fresh data/political clues.
- The US markets’ are closed for the day while the UK Manufacturing PMI will decorate the British economic calendar.
- Boris Johnson threatens to sack Tory rebels, Michael Gove increases odds of no-deal Brexit ahead of Tuesday’s Parliament reopen.
Despite strong US Dollar (USD) and political pessimism surrounding the UK, GBP/USD recovers from a three-week-old support-line as it takes the bids to 1.2160 ahead of the London open on Monday.
The reason could be markets’ greenback profit-booking on the day of the Labor Day Holiday at the United States (US) while anticipated improvement in the UK Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), from 48.00 to 48.40, could be considered as an additional catalyst for the bounce.
Political plays are getting murkier at Britain as Tory whips are warned not to go against the United Kingdom’s (UK) Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson’s agenda of proroguing the parliament. With this, Boris haters got an additional reason to protest against the no-deal Brexit as well as PM Johnson’s ability to prorogue the parliament. However, comments from the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, Michael Gove, who oversees the Brexit, increases the odds for no-deal Brexit by refusing to rule out any law that can stop no-deal departure.
Additionally, cross-party members of the Parliaments (MPs), coupled with some of the Tory rebels, are united to put forward a motion challenging the UK PM’s prorogation of the Parliament on Tuesday while the opposition Labour party leader Jeremy Corbyn still gathers support for a no-confidence vote to topple the PM Johnson and become interim leader of the UK.
While the UK Parliaments will be on a marathon week, the month-start PMIs will add liquidity into otherwise less active British Pound (GBP).
Technical Analysis
An upward sloping trend-line since August 13, at 1.2130, acts as immediate support ahead of highlighting 1.2100 and 1.2015 key rest-points. On the upside, the 21-day exponential moving average (EMA) level of 1.2200 holds the upside momentum capped.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Choppy inside key trend-lines
EUR/USD struggles to extend declines below 1.1000 mark as it trades near 1.0990 during Monday’s Asian session. The pair seesaws inside two downward sloping trend-lines respectively from late-April and May-end between 1.1000 and 1.0980 levels.
GBP/USD's 20-DMA in focus while Brexit comes back on the agenda
GBP/USD has been struggling in a strong dollar environment and a weaker euro clearing out downside orders on Friday while Brexit headlines continue to roll in as markets await parliament to return after recess.
USD/JPY keeps range above 106.00, eyes on key US data
USD/JPY keeps its range trade intact around 106.15 region, slightly down amid dismal Japanese manufacturing data and US-China trade war and ahead of a loose environment with the US holiday.
Gold fails to gain traction amid overall US Dollar strength
Gold remains on the back foot despite US-China trade war and geopolitical tension concerning the Middle East and Hong Kong. The US Dollar (USD) consolidates near multi-year highs amid a US holiday.
Another Monday another Trade War escalation
This week's holiday-shortened economic calendar is jam-packed with crucial economic releases that will shape monetary policy expectations for the September 18 FOMC meeting.