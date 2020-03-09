GBP/USD now targets 1.3200 in the next weeks – UOB

Cable’s upside momentum could extend to the 1.3200 neighbourhood in the near-term, in opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “While our expectation for GBP to strengthen last Friday is correct, we underestimated the extent of the advance as GBP cracked the strong 1.3020 resistance and soared to 1.3053 (before extending its gains upon opening this morning). The rally is severely overbought now but is not showing sign of tiring just yet. In other words, GBP could advance further to 1.3130 (next resistance is at 1.3160). On the downside, a breach of 1.3020 would indicate the current strong advance has run its could (minor support is at 1.3040).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “While our view that from Friday (06 Mar, spot at 1.2950) that GBP ‘is in a recovery phase and could move above 1.3020’ is correct, the pace of the advance exceeded our expectation as GBP soared to a high of 1.3053 during NY session on Friday (before extending its gains this morning). The stronger than expected recovery has room to extend further to 1.3200. At this stage, the prospect for a sustained advance above this level is not high. Looking forward, if GBP were to break above 1.3200, it would indicate last month’s 1.2726 low is more significant than expected currently. On the downside, the ‘strong support’ level has moved higher to 1.2960 from Friday’s level of 1.2850.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.14 amid extraordinary volatility due to coronavirus fears
EUR/USD is trading below 1.14 after nearing 1.15, the highest since January 2019. Fears of an outright recession have gripped markets as coronavirus continues spreading and investors are panicking. Volatility is extreme. Eurozone Sentix Investor Sentiment fell to -17.1 points in March, the worst since 2013.
GBP/USD surges above 1.3100 amid broad US dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading around 1.31, a five-week high as investors flock into the safety of US debt, pushing yields and the dollar down. Coronavirus fears are growing.
Forex Today: Monday mayhem, wild currency moves, Gold fakeout, oil -30%, amid coronavirus panic
Markets are panicking with wild moves across the board, including flash crashes. Investors are increasingly worried about the spread of coronavirus and its impact on the global economy.
WTI: Recovery from four-year low falters above $30 amid Saudi’s price war
The offered tone around US oil (WTI futures on Nymex) appeared to have weakened over the last hour, as the bulls looked to extend the recovery momentum above the 30 mark.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.