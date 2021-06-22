GBP/USD now seen within the 1.3820-1.4020 range – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: “We have held a negative view in GBP since early last week. After GBP plunged to 1.3791 last Friday, we noted yesterday (21 Jun) that ‘the rapid and sharp drop appears to be running ahead of itself and while there is room for GBP to weaken to 1.3750, this level may not come into the picture so soon’. However, we did not anticipate the sharp rebound in GBP that sent it surging by +1.03% (close of 1.3934), its largest 1-day advance since January. The break of our ‘strong resistance’ level at 1.3920 indicates that the weak phase has run its course. The current movement is viewed as the early stages of a consolidation phase and GBP is likely trade within a 1.3820/1.4020 range for now.”

24-hour view: “While we held the view yesterday that ‘further sustained weakness in GBP is unlikely’, we expected GBP to ‘trade between 1.3780 and 1.3870’. The strong rebound that sent GBP soaring to 1.3937 came as a surprise. The rapid bounce appears to be running ahead of itself but there is room for GBP to test 1.3960 first before easing. The next resistance at 1.4020 is not expected to come into the picture. Support is at 1.3890 followed by 1.3860.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.