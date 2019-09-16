Following the recent price action, there is scope for Cable to visit the 1.2580 region in the near term, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We warned last Friday that “the quiet sideway trading over the past few days appears to be close to ending” and added, a “clear break of 1.2380 could lead to a rapid rise to 1.2420”. While our expectation for an end to the quiet trading phase was not wrong, we underestimated the subsequent ‘explosive’ price action as instead of a rising rapidly to 1.2420, GBP blew past the level and rocketed to a high of 1.2506. The outsized rally is running ahead of itself and further sustained advance is not expected. GBP is more likely to consolidate its gains and trade sideways to slightly higher from here, expected to be within a 1.2450/1.2530 range”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we indicated last Friday (13 Sep, spot at 1.2330) that “we are not ruling out further GBP strength” and “GBP could be ready to move out the ‘range trading phase’ over the past few days”, the manner by which GBP blew past several strong resistance levels with ease and rocketed to a high of 1.2506 came as a surprise (GBP gained +1.37% last Friday, the largest 1-day advance since March this year). The recovery that started more than a week ago (05 Sep, spot at 1.2245) has moved into a new phase and we see room for GBP to test 1.2580 from here even though it is unlikely able to maintain the pace of its current advance. On the downside, only a break of 1.2350 (strong support level was at 1.2235 last Friday) would indicate that GBP strength has run its course”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases toward 1.1050 amid fears of US-EU trade war, mid-East flare up
EUR/USD has kicked off the week with a slide toward 1.1050, close to its closing levels on Friday. Fears of US tariffs against the EU and the fallout from the attack on Saudi oil installations weighs.
GBP/USD drops to around 1.2450 ahead of Johnson-Juncker meeting
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.2450, lower. UK PM Johnson will meet EC Commission President Juncker to discuss Brexit amid reports of progress. Tensions in the Middle-East and uncertainty ahead of the Fed impact markets.
USD/JPY looking to close the bearish opening gap amid risk-off
USD/JPY gapped down to 107.44 on Monday’s open as risk appetite is diminished following the attack on Saudi Arabian oil facilities. The spot now trades near 107.80, aiming to close the bearish opening gap ahead of a big week.
Gold prices shot higher by over 1% in risk-off start to the week
Gold prices have shot higher in the open this week due to the increased tensions in the Middle East following the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil and gas facilities in Abqaiq which has suspended half of the kingdom’s processing.
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Altcoins’ pre-season knocks on doors
As is customary in the Cryptocurrencies market, weekend trading results in significant movements. On this occasion, it is the Altcoin segment – and especially Ethereum – that opens Monday's session with a considerable gain over Friday's close.