GBP/USD now looks to the 1.3450 area – UOB

In opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable could extend the rally to the mid-1.3400s in the next weeks.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday ‘further gains are not ruled out but overbought conditions suggest a slower pace of advance and the resistance at 1.3410 could be out of reach’. Our view was not wrong as GBP rose to an overnight high of 1.3396 before easing off to close at 1.3370 (+0.15%). While conditions are overbought, GBP appears to have enough momentum to test the resistance at 1.3410 first before a pull-back should ensue. For today, the next resistance at 1.3450 is unlikely to come into the picture. Support is at 1.3300 followed by 1.3300.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “We noted last Friday (28 Aug, spot at 1.3210) that GBP ‘could continue to trade in a choppy manner between the two major levels of 1.3000 and 1.3300’. We added, ‘only a clear break of either one of the two levels would indicate the start of a more sustained directional move’. That said, we did not anticipate the manner by which GBP vaulted to a high of 1.3357 before closing sharply higher at 1.3350 (+1.15%). While the advance appears to be running ahead of itself, robust momentum indicates further GBP strength is likely. From here, GBP could strengthen towards 1.3450, albeit likely at a slower pace. All in, the current positive phase in GBP is deemed as intact as long as it holds above the ‘strong support’ level of 1.3220.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eyes a break above 1.20
EUR/USD looks set to beat the psychological hurdle of 1.20 for the first time since May 2018 amid relentless sell-off in the US dollar. The dovish Fed and signs of recovery in the German economy favor a break above 1.20. On the macro front, the focus will be on the German labor market data and ECB’s De Guindos speech.
GBP/USD clocks fresh 2020 high above 1.3400, eyes UK/US PMIs, Brexit talks
GBP/USD bulls get a warm welcome after returning from the long weekend. The quote refreshes the year 2020 top above 1.3400 pre-London open. The Cable’s latest rally could be attributed to the US dollar’s broad weakness. UK and US Manufacturing PMIs will join the Brexit news for near-term direction.
Gold: Pierces critical $1977 hurdle, eyes on $2000
Gold hovers in the upper band of the recent trading range, await a strong catalyst for the decisive break towards the $2000 mark. The spot booked the first monthly decline in five in August. Resurgent broad US dollar supply amid Fed’s dovishness rescued the gold bulls.
AUD/USD battles 0.7400 post-RBA's status-quo
AUD/USD keeps its range around 0.7400 on RBA's status-quo. The aussie is off the two-year highs but finds support from broad dollar weakness. Upbeat Australian Current Account and Chinese Caixin Manufacturing PMI also underpin.
ISM Manufacturing PMI Preview: Why only a leap can stop the dollar's decline
The industrial sector remains on a recovery path – that what economists expect ISM's Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index to reflect in its August report. Nevertheless, that may be insufficient to halt the dollar's decline.