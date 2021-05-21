GBP/USD now looks to 1.4235 – UOB

Cable needs to close above 1.4235 to reignite another positive phase, in opinion of FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Our expectation for GBP to ‘dip to 1.4075 first before stabilizing’ did not materialize. Instead, GBP rebounded to an overnight high of 1.4192. Despite the relatively strong rebound, upward momentum has not improved by much. However, there is scope for GBP to test the Tuesday’s high at 1.4220. For today, a sustained rise above this level is unlikely (there is another strong resistance at 1.4235). The current mild upward pressure is deemed intact as long as GBP does not breach 1.4130 (minor support at 1.4150).”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Yesterday (20 May, spot at 1.4115), we held the view that the recent positive phase in GBP has ended and we expected GBP to ‘trade within a broad 1.4000/1.4200 range’. We did quite anticipate the subsequent swift rebound as GBP rose to 1.4192 during NY session. Despite the rebound, it is too early to expect GBP to move into a new positive phase. GBP has to close above 1.4235 before a move to 1.4290 can be expected. At this stage, the prospect for GBP to move clearly above 1.4235 is not high but it would remain intact as long as GBP does not move below 1.4100 within these couple of days.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Steady above 1.2200 ahead of key PMI figures
EUR/USD remains side-lined around multi-day high above 1.2200. US dollar consolidates recent losses amid a small pick-up in yields. Markets remain indecisive after US Jobless Claims propelled risk-on mood. Eurozone, US PMIs eyed for fresh impulse.
GBP/USD remains depressed below 1.4200 ahead of UK Retail Sales/ PMIs
GBP/USD pair remains subdued ahead of the key UK data, keeping its range below 1.4200. The US dollar attempts a bounce amid mixed market mood. Concerns over Brexit deadlock, UK reopening risks and Fed tapering anxiety weighs on the sentiment. UK Retail Sales are likely to see a massive jump on an annualized basis last month.
Gold extends bounce off $1,870 as traders brace for PMIs
Gold (XAU/USD) trims intraday losses following its U-turn from $1,870.44, down 0.05% around $1,876.30 by the press time of pre-European session trading. Gold buyers seem to recollect Thursday’s upbeat sentiment ahead of the key data from EU, UK & US.
Cardano to be a leader in the next crypto rally
Cardano price recovered the 50D SMA on a day when most of the cryptocurrencies were struggling to regain their 200D SMA. It is a notable demonstration of relative strength and solidifies ADA as a leader for the next wave of buying in the crypto market.
Will Friday data disappoint FX traders?
Friday will be a busy day for forex traders with PMIs and retail sales reports scheduled for release from all corners of the world. Currencies are trading strongly ahead of these reports with investors looking forward to good data.