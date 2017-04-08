GBP/USD now focuses on 1.3063/49 – Commerzbank

GBP/USD now focuses on 1.3063/49 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
In light of yesterday’s sharp pullback in Cable, Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank suggested Cable could now look to the 1.3063/49 band.
Key Quotes
“GBP/USD has reversed from the 50% retracement at 1.3255 as the 13 counts on the daily and intraday charts warned. With such a strong rejection from the Fibo resistance seen, it has left attention on the 1.3063/1.3049 band of support (uptrend, May high and 20 day ma). Failure here would imply losses to the support circa 1.2775/50 (December 2016bn high)”.
“Above 1.3267 we have TD resistance at 1.3311 and the 1.3446/1.3502 September 2016 high and the 2009 low”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.