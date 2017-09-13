GBP/USD now focused on 1.3445 – UOB

GBP/USD now focused on 1.3445 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group stay bullish on Cable and expect it to test the mid-1.3400s in the near term.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “Expectation for sideway trading was wrong as GBP rocketed to hit a high of 1.3300 yesterday. The strong daily closing coupled with impulsive momentum suggests further upward pressure but the next resistance at 1.3335/40 could be just out of reach for now (the 1.3300 top is acting as a minor resistance). On the downside, 1.3220 is likely strong enough to hold for the day (minor support at 1.3250)”.
Next 1-3 weeks: “While we turned bullish GBP last Friday (08 Sep, spot at 1.3100), the pace and extent of the rally over the past couple of days came as a surprise. The 1.3265 target was easily exceeded as GBP surged to a high of 1.3300 yesterday (with the help of a strong UK inflation number). From here, the focus has shifted to 1.3445, the high in September last year. On a shorter-term note, 1.3350 is reasonably strong resistance. Stop-loss is adjusted higher to 1.3150 from 1.3050 even though 1.3220 is already a strong support”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.