GBP/USD: No light at the end of the tunnel for the pound

GBP/USD is pressured again after a wipeout on Wednesday sent it to the lowest since 1985. Londoners are bracing for lockdown while US demand remains robust, Yohay Elam from FXStreet briefs.
Key quotes
“Prime Minister Boris Johnson's about-turn from ‘herd-immunity’ is rapid – and markets are taking note. That move is one of the reasons for sterling's stumble.”
“The strength of the US dollar has been dominant amid distressed selling. Investors are selling stocks and fleeing to the greenback. The free-fall has also been triggered by cascading stops.”
“The new Governor of the Bank of England has opened the door to more action. More importantly, the next moves depend on government action, both in the UK mentioned earlier, and in the US.”
“Washington is readying a gargantuan $1.3 trillion package. Rising yields – the result of growing funding needs – make the dollar more attractive.”
“In the bigger scheme of things, a lot depends on seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. As Britain is only now entering its lockdown phase, it will likely get worse for the pound before it gets better.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD crashes to lowest since 2017
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.0777, hitting the lowest since 2017. Dollar demand is elevated and the euro is struggling after the ECB announced a new QE program worth €750 billion. US jobless leaped to 281K in a sign of an upcoming recession.
GBP/USD choppy around 1.15 as pounding resumes
GBP/USD is trading around 1.15 in wild swings after collapsing on Wednesday to the lowest levels since 1985. The UK is closing schools and London braces for a lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.
Cryptocurrencies: A seldom sunshine does not enlighten the Moon
The cryptocurrencies that hold the podium by capitalization in the crypto universe are at the beginning of the last phase of consolidation. The technical setup is improving and is starting to show details that point to an upcoming recovery in prices in the short term.
Gold Price Analysis: Bears eyeing $1450 horizontal support, YTD lows
Gold added to the previous day's losses and edged lower for the second consecutive session on Thursday, sliding back closer to YTD lows set on the first day of this week. Bears are likely to wait for a sustained break through the $1450 support.
WTI struggles to extend the recovery momentum above $24
Having failed several attempts to extend the recovery momentum above the 24 handle so far this Thursday, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) has entered a consolidative mode over the last hours.