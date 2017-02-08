GBP/USD no change to the neutral stance – UOB

GBP/USD no change to the neutral stance – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
According to FX Strategists at UOB Group, Cable should stay in a consolidate=ive range between 1.2350 and 1.2670 in the near term.
Key Quotes
“There is not much to add as GBP traded in a relatively narrow 1.2475/1.2550 range yesterday”.
“The recent choppy swings have resulted in a mixed outlook and the near-term direction is unclear. We turned neutral about one week ago and at this stage, there are no early indications that GBP is about to embark on a sustained directional move”.
“In other words, we continue to hold a neutral view and expect choppy consolidation within a 1.2350/1.2670 range”.
-
- R3 1.2637
- R2 1.2594
- R1 1.2561
- PP 1.2518
-
- S1 1.2486
- S2 1.2443
- S3 1.2410