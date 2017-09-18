GBP/USD next resistance is at 1.3655 – UOB

GBP/USD next resistance is at 1.3655 – UOBBy Pablo Piovano
FX Strategists at UOB Group sees the upside momentum in Cable facing strong resistance in the mid-1.3600s.
Key Quotes
“While we highlighted last Friday that the “focus has shifted back to 1.3445” and that the “next significant resistance level above 1.3445 is closer to 1.3600”, the strong, sharp and impulsive rally came as a surprise (thanks to the bullish comments from the usually dovish MPC member Vlieghe)”.
“The 1.3616 high registered on Friday is not far away from the 3-year declining trend-line on the weekly chart at 1.3655. Based on the impulsive momentum, a move above this level would not be surprising but the next trend-line at 1.3835 which coincides with the Feb 2016 low may not be so easy to crack”.
“Overall, only a move back below 1.3440 (stop-loss level adjusted higher from 1.3250) would indicate that the current bullish phase has ended (minor support is at 1.3500)”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.