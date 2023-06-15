GBP/USD: Next on the upside comes 1.2790 – UOB

Next 1-3 weeks: We turned positive in GBP last Friday (09 Jun, spot at 1.2555) but we indicated that “it remains to be seen if it has enough momentum to revisit last month’s high near 1.2680”. Yesterday (14 Jun, spot at 1.2600), we stated that “the boost in momentum suggests that 1.2680 is likely to come into view”. While our view was correct, we did not quite expect GBP to surpass 1.2680 so soon (GBP soared to a high of 1.2699 in NY trade). Upward momentum remains robust, and we continue to expect GBP to strengthen. The next level to watch is 1.2790. On the downside, a breach of 1.2560 (‘strong support’ level previously at 1.2515) indicates GBP is not rising further.

24-hour view: We highlighted yesterday that GBP “is likely to rise further”. We added, “barring a surge in momentum, the major resistance at 1.2680 is likely out of reach today”. GBP rose more than expected as it surged to a high of 1.2699 before easing off to close at 1.2661 (+0.38%). Conditions are severely overbought and the chance for a sustained break above 1.2700 is not high. Today, GBP is more likely to consolidate in a range of 1.2595/1.2700.

In the view of Economist Lee Sue Ann and Markets Strategist Quek ser Leang at UOB Group, further upside could now lift GBP/USD to the 1.2790 region in the next few weeks.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.