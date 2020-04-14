GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Pound in one-month-highs nearing 1.2600 figure

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD bullish recovery remains intact on the second day of the week.
  • The level to beat for buyers is the 1.2600 resistance. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
Following the drop to 1985 lows in March, GBP/USD is rebounding sharply while the quote remains below the 100/200 simple moving averages (SMAs) on the daily chart but challenging the 50 SMA. The cable is also trading in one-month highs while nearing the 1.2600 figure.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
The cable is evolving above its main SMAs on the four-hour chart suggesting an upward momentum in the medium-term. The spot is nearing the 1.2600 figure, which, if broken to the upside could introduce scope to further advances towards the 1.2700 and 1.2800 levels. On the flip side, support can emerge near the 1.2500, 1.2400 and 1.2300 figures on any retracement down. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.2600, 1.2700, 1.2800
Support: 1.2500, 1.2400, 1.2300
 

  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2573
Today Daily Change 0.0070
Today Daily Change % 0.56
Today daily open 1.2503
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2143
Daily SMA50 1.2587
Daily SMA100 1.2831
Daily SMA200 1.2656
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2537
Previous Daily Low 1.2453
Previous Weekly High 1.2487
Previous Weekly Low 1.2165
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2505
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2485
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2459
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2414
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2374
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2543
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2582
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2627

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD extends gains to fresh weekly highs

EUR/USD extends gains to fresh weekly highs

The EUR/USD pair is trading at fresh weekly highs above 1.0970, amid an upbeat market mood weighing on the safe-haven dollar. Coronavirus updates are awaited as countries explore reopening the economies.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD approaches 1.2600 amid broad dollar’s weakness

GBP/USD approaches 1.2600 amid broad dollar’s weakness

GBP/USD resumed its advance and approaches 1.2600, despite the UK OBR published a scenario in which the economy squeezes by 35% in Q2. Optimistic investors move away from the greenback.

GBP/USD News

Twitter weighs down on the crypto market

Twitter weighs down on the crypto market

Studies on the most frequently used topics show strong downward sentiment in the crypto segment. There are divergences between the price of the Top 3 and what is said in the social networks. The transition to the bullish area of the indicator continues.

Read more

Gold: Bulls pause near 2-week old ascending trend-channel resistance

Gold: Bulls pause near 2-week old ascending trend-channel resistance

Gold now seems to have entered a bullish consolidation phase and was seen oscillating in a narrow trading band near multi-year tops, around the $1720 region.

Gold News

WTI off eight-day lows, still in the red around $22 ahead of API

WTI off eight-day lows, still in the red around $22 ahead of API

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) extends its bearish momentum into a third day on Tuesday, having posted a new eight-day low at 21.70 in the last hour. 

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures