GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Pound depressed near 1.5-month lows ahead of NFP

- GBP/USD is under heavy selling pressure in the lower end of its recent range.
- The level to beat for bears is the 1.2938 support.
- The US Non-farm Payrolls (NFP) is coming up next in line on the macroeconomic front.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.2947
|Today Daily Change
|0.0022
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|1.2925
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3045
|Daily SMA50
|1.308
|Daily SMA100
|1.2894
|Daily SMA200
|1.2695
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.3004
|Previous Daily Low
|1.2921
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3207
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2974
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3281
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2954
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.2953
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.2972
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.2896
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.2867
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.2813
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2979
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3033
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3062
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
LIVE: Non-Farm Payrolls meets expectations, dollar wobbles
Expectations for the Non-Farm Payrolls were high after a winning streak of strong figures. The dollar rallied ahead of the publication.
EUR/USD trades on low ground after mixed NFP, amid coronavirus headlines
EUR/USD is trading around 1.0950, at the lowest since October. German and French industrial output figures badly disappointed. Coronavirus headlines and US Non-Farm Payrolls are eyed.
GBP/USD remains pressured after US jobs report, amid Brexit fears
GBP/USD is trading below 1.2950 after hitting fresh six-week lows. The US dollar remains robust ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls while concerns of a no-trade deal Brexit is weighing on the pound.
Gold struggles for direction around $1,570/oz
After two consecutive daily advances, prices of the precious metal seem to have run out of steam amidst the prevailing risk-on mood in the global markets and ahead of the key US Non-farm Payrolls.
