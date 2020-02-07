GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Pound depressed near 1.5-month lows ahead of NFP

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is under heavy selling pressure in the lower end of its recent range.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.2938 support.
  • The US Non-farm Payrolls (NFP) is coming up next in line on the macroeconomic front. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart 

 
Following the October and December bullish-runs, GBP/USD is trading in a rectangle consolidation above its 100/200-day simple moving averages (SMAs). The NFP at 13:30 GMT can lead to high volatility in USD-related currency pairs.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is under bearish pressure as the spot is trying to break the 1.2938 support. A break below the above-mentioned level should lead to continued weakness towards the 1.2900 figure and the 1.2829 level. Resistances are seen at the 1.2972 level and 1.3000 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
 
 
Resistance: 1.2972, 1.3000, 1.3040
Support: 1.2938, 1.2900, 1.2829
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2947
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.17
Today daily open 1.2925
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.3045
Daily SMA50 1.308
Daily SMA100 1.2894
Daily SMA200 1.2695
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.3004
Previous Daily Low 1.2921
Previous Weekly High 1.3207
Previous Weekly Low 1.2974
Previous Monthly High 1.3281
Previous Monthly Low 1.2954
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2953
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2972
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2896
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2867
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2813
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2979
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.3033
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.3062

 

 

