GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Pound consolidates selloff, trading near 1.1750 level ahead of US Markit PMI

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is bouncing from the 1985 lows while consolidating the recent dramatic selloff. 
  • In the last days, both the Fed and the BoE have ramped up their Quantitative Easing (QE) programs. 
  • Coming up next on the macroeconomic front, the US Markit Purchasing Managers Indexes (PMI).
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD is consolidating the selloff while trading off the 1985 lows. The fed launched unlimited QE on Monday while the Bank of England (BOE) cut interest rates and added 200 billion in QE, last week. This Tuesday, at 13:45 GMT, data from the US will be scrutinized by investors. US Markit Purchasing Managers Indexes March Preview: How bad is bad?
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is challenging the 1.1750 resistance while trading below its main SMAs. Bullish attempts could find resistance near 1.1900 and 1.2000 levels while the spot remains vulnerable to the downside where sellers might try to regain the 1.1600 and 1.14000 figures. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.1750, 1.1900, 1.2000
Support: 1.1600, 1.1400, 1.1200
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1752
Today Daily Change 0.0206
Today Daily Change % 1.78
Today daily open 1.1546
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2518
Daily SMA50 1.2814
Daily SMA100 1.2917
Daily SMA200 1.2681
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.1715
Previous Daily Low 1.1447
Previous Weekly High 1.24
Previous Weekly Low 1.1412
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.1549
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.1612
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1424
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1302
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.1156
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.1691
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.1837
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.1959

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

