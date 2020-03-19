GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Pound buried in 1985 lows

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is trading in 35-year’s lows near the 1.1600 figure.
  • The level to beat for bears is the 1.1546 support.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD has been melting down in the last two weeks as the market is trading off its lowest point since 1985. USD strength, combined with GBP weakness is weighing heavily on GBP/USD. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD is correcting up slightly while trading in 35-year’s lows. The market remains vulnerable to the downside with bears looking to break the 1.1546 support level en route towards the 1.1485 and 1.1400 figure in the short term. Bullish attempts could be short-lived with potential resistance near 1.1650, 1.1720 and 1.1800 figure, according to the Technical Confluences Indicator.
  
 
Resistance: 1.1650, 1.1720, 1.1800
Support: 1.1546, 1.1485, 1.1400
 
 

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.1624
Today Daily Change 0.0013
Today Daily Change % 0.11
Today daily open 1.1611
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2723
Daily SMA50 1.2904
Daily SMA100 1.2958
Daily SMA200 1.2697
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.213
Previous Daily Low 1.1451
Previous Weekly High 1.3201
Previous Weekly Low 1.2264
Previous Monthly High 1.3204
Previous Monthly Low 1.2726
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.171
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.187
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.1331
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.1052
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.0652
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2011
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.241
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.269

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD bounces from fresh year low, still bearish

EUR/USD bounces from fresh year low, still bearish

Volatility is once again wild with EUR/USD falling to 1.0725 to bounce some 100 pips. Dollar demand remains elevated as the euro struggles after the ECB announced a new QE program worth €750 billion.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD surges past 1.1600, correcting extreme readings

GBP/USD surges past 1.1600, correcting extreme readings

The greenback is easing across the board, correcting rather than giving up. The UK government is closing schools and considering to put London in lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.

GBP/USD News

Cryptocurrencies: A seldom sunshine does not enlighten the Moon

Cryptocurrencies: A seldom sunshine does not enlighten the Moon

The cryptocurrencies that hold the podium by capitalization in the crypto universe are at the beginning of the last phase of consolidation. The technical setup is improving and is starting to show details that point to an upcoming recovery in prices in the short term. 

Read more

Gold flirting with multi-day lows, below $1475 level

Gold flirting with multi-day lows, below $1475 level

Gold edged lower through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1465 region in the last hour.

Gold News

WTI struggles to extend the recovery momentum above $24

WTI struggles to extend the recovery momentum above $24

Having failed several attempts to extend the recovery momentum above the 24 handle so far this Thursday, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) has entered a consolidative mode over the last hours.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures