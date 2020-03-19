GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Pound buried in 1985 lows

- GBP/USD is trading in 35-year’s lows near the 1.1600 figure.
- The level to beat for bears is the 1.1546 support.
GBP/USD daily chart
GBP/USD four-hour chart
Additional key levels
GBP/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.1624
|Today Daily Change
|0.0013
|Today Daily Change %
|0.11
|Today daily open
|1.1611
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.2723
|Daily SMA50
|1.2904
|Daily SMA100
|1.2958
|Daily SMA200
|1.2697
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.213
|Previous Daily Low
|1.1451
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3201
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.2264
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3204
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2726
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.171
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.187
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.1331
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.1052
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.0652
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.2011
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.241
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.269
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD bounces from fresh year low, still bearish
Volatility is once again wild with EUR/USD falling to 1.0725 to bounce some 100 pips. Dollar demand remains elevated as the euro struggles after the ECB announced a new QE program worth €750 billion.
GBP/USD surges past 1.1600, correcting extreme readings
The greenback is easing across the board, correcting rather than giving up. The UK government is closing schools and considering to put London in lockdown amid the coronavirus crisis.
Cryptocurrencies: A seldom sunshine does not enlighten the Moon
The cryptocurrencies that hold the podium by capitalization in the crypto universe are at the beginning of the last phase of consolidation. The technical setup is improving and is starting to show details that point to an upcoming recovery in prices in the short term.
Gold flirting with multi-day lows, below $1475 level
Gold edged lower through the mid-European session and dropped to three-day lows, around the $1465 region in the last hour.
WTI struggles to extend the recovery momentum above $24
Having failed several attempts to extend the recovery momentum above the 24 handle so far this Thursday, WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) has entered a consolidative mode over the last hours.