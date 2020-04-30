GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Pound battling with the 1.2500 figure vs. US dollar

NEWS | | By Flavio Tosti
  • GBP/USD is challenging the 1.2500 figure in the North American session. 
  • The bullish recovery remains intact as bulls eye the 1.2600 level. 
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
The bullish recovery initiated in mid-March remains intact as the quote remains bullish above its 50 SMA on the daily chart. 
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
As expected GBP/USD broke above the 1.2500 figure while trading above the main SMAs on the four-hour chart. The bulls remain firmly in control and further strength towards the 1.2600 and 1.2700 levels can be on the cards. On the flip side, support can be expected near 1.2500 now turning support and near the 1.2400 level. 
 
 
 
Resistance: 1.2600, 1.2700, 1.2750
Support: 1.2500, 1.2400, 1.2300
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2513
Today Daily Change 0.0045
Today Daily Change % 0.36
Today daily open 1.2468
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2412
Daily SMA50 1.2457
Daily SMA100 1.2758
Daily SMA200 1.2653
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2486
Previous Daily Low 1.2389
Previous Weekly High 1.2503
Previous Weekly Low 1.2247
Previous Monthly High 1.3201
Previous Monthly Low 1.1412
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2449
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2426
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.241
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2351
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.2313
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2506
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2544
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2602

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

LIVE: EUR/USD choppy post-ECB

LIVE: EUR/USD choppy post-ECB

The European Central Bank has left the interest rate unchanged as expected, but eased TLTRO conditions. EUR/USD retreats from highs, just modestly. Lagarde acknowledges the "unprecedented contraction," reviews this year growth to a 5%-12% contraction. 

FOLLOW US LIVE

GBP/USD surges past 1.25 despite ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD surges past 1.25 despite ongoing UK lockdown

GBP/USD is trading above 1.25 as the dollar remains pressured. UK is set to remain in lockdown for longer after seeing Germany's rise in its infection rate. PM Johnson is set to deliver his first coronavirus briefing.

GBP/USD News

The crypto moon war, chapter one

The crypto moon war, chapter one

The strong upward movements are a prelude to the long-awaited bull market in cryptocurrencies. The strong rises hide a tough fight for market dominance. The Bitcoin halving and the launch of Ethereum 2.0 are the rockets that can propel the market towards the Moon.

Read more

Gold quickly reverses a knee-jerk fall to daily lows, back above $1700 mark

Gold quickly reverses a knee-jerk fall to daily lows, back above $1700 mark

Gold crashed to fresh daily lows, around the $1694 region in the last hour, albeit quickly bounced back above the $1700 round-figure mark. Weaker USD, softer risk tone helped limit deeper losses for the metal.

Gold News

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery

WTI: Sellers continue to lurk near $18 on the road to recovery

WTI (June futures on Nymex) faced rejection once again near $18 mark on the road to recovery from the historic lows, as the bulls consolidate the latest upsurge around the 17 handle amid cautious market mood.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures