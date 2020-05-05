GBP/USD New York Price Forecast: Cable holds on above 1.2400 figure vs. US dollar

  • GBP/USD bullish recovery from March remains for now intact.
  • GBP/USD faces an important resistance near 1.2500 figure.
 

GBP/USD daily chart

 
GBP/USD consolidates in the 1.2200/1.2600 zone while trading below the 100/200 SMAs on the daily chart but just above the 50 SMA. The recent boost in the greenback is affecting the GBP/USD currency pair.
 

GBP/USD four-hour chart

 
GBP/USD found support near 1.2400 and the 50/100 SMAs. Bulls want a continuation of the bullish recovery started mid-March and a break above the 1.2500 figure en route towards the 1.2600 and 1.2700 levels. On the flip side, a daily close below 1.2400 can attract further selling and a drop towards the 1.2300 level. 
 
 
Resistance: 1.2500, 1.2600, 1.2700
Support: 1.2400, 1.2300, 1.2165
 
  

Additional key levels

GBP/USD

Overview
Today last price 1.2466
Today Daily Change 0.0022
Today Daily Change % 0.18
Today daily open 1.2444
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 1.2444
Daily SMA50 1.2433
Daily SMA100 1.2735
Daily SMA200 1.2655
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 1.2504
Previous Daily Low 1.2405
Previous Weekly High 1.2644
Previous Weekly Low 1.236
Previous Monthly High 1.2648
Previous Monthly Low 1.2165
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 1.2443
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 1.2466
Daily Pivot Point S1 1.2398
Daily Pivot Point S2 1.2353
Daily Pivot Point S3 1.23
Daily Pivot Point R1 1.2497
Daily Pivot Point R2 1.2549
Daily Pivot Point R3 1.2595

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

