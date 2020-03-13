GBP/USD: Negative price action – Commerzbank

GBP/USD has eroded the 1.2726 29th February low which together with the 200 day ma at 1.2705 was key. This is negative price action, in the opinion of Karen Jones from Commerzbank.
Key quotes
“The move below the 1.2550/61.8% retracement targets the 78.6% retracement at 1.2290.”
“Rallies are likely to now find the 200 day ma at 1.2705 acts as near term resistance and we look for the market to ideally fail on rallies into the 1.2705/60 band.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
