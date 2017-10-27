GBP/USD negative below 1.3338/43 – Commerzbank

GBP/USD negative below 1.3338/43 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
In view of Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, Cable is now expected to visit 1.2969.
Key Quotes
“GBP/USD continues to falter at the 3 rd August high at 1.3267. Directly overhead lies the recent October high and the 50% retracement at 1.3338/43. While capped here we will maintain a negative bias and target the 1.2969 2016-2017 uptrend line. This is the break down point to the 1.2830 38.2% retracement and the 1.2575 50% retracement. The currency pair has recently failed at the 1.3515 2014-2017 downtrend and is thus viewed negatively”.
“Above 1.3343 (50% retracement) would trigger a deeper recovery to potentially 1.3417/1.3523, the 61.8% and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement levels”.
“A close above the 1.3658 September peak would open the way to the 1.3836 February 2016 low and the 50% retracement at 1.4341”.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.