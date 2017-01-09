GBP/USD negative below 1.2516 – Commerzbank

By Pablo Piovano

Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, noted Cable’s stance remains negative while below 1.2516.

Key Quotes

GBP/USD has sold off sharply having failed at the 55 day ma at 1.2414 – it has already virtually reached its initial support at 1.2090/85, the October 11 and 25 lows. We would allow for this to hold the initial test. Failure at 1.2085 would mean a continuation of the descent and should trigger losses to 1.1775 and then 1.1481 the recent spike low”.

“Above 1.2433 we are likely to see a challenge of the 1.2516 resistance line. While capped here a negative bias will remain entrenched while below here, this resistance is reinforced by the 100 day ma at 1.2611”.

 

    1. R3 1.2297
    2. R2 1.2285
    3. R1 1.2272
  2. PP 1.2261
    1. S1 1.2248
    2. S2 1.2236
    3. S3 1.2223

 