GBP/USD negative below 1.2516 – Commerzbank

GBP/USD negative below 1.2516 – CommerzbankBy Pablo Piovano
Karen Jones, Head of FICC Technical Analysis at Commerzbank, noted Cable’s stance remains negative while below 1.2516.
Key Quotes
“GBP/USD has sold off sharply having failed at the 55 day ma at 1.2414 – it has already virtually reached its initial support at 1.2090/85, the October 11 and 25 lows. We would allow for this to hold the initial test. Failure at 1.2085 would mean a continuation of the descent and should trigger losses to 1.1775 and then 1.1481 the recent spike low”.
“Above 1.2433 we are likely to see a challenge of the 1.2516 resistance line. While capped here a negative bias will remain entrenched while below here, this resistance is reinforced by the 100 day ma at 1.2611”.
-
- R3 1.2297
- R2 1.2285
- R1 1.2272
- PP 1.2261
-
- S1 1.2248
- S2 1.2236
- S3 1.2223