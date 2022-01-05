“GBP/USD has failed to climb above the static resistance that seems to have formed at 1.3560 and buyers could move to the sidelines as long as this level holds. In case a four-hour candle closes above that hurdle, the next target on the upside could be seen at 1.3600 (psychological level).”

“Later in the session, the FOMC will release the minutes of its December policy meeting. The dollar should be able to outperform its rivals in case this publication reaffirms the Fed's hawkish policy outlook .”

“In the second half of the day, the ADP Employment Change data for December will be featured in the US economic docket . Markets expect the employment in the private sector to increase by 400,000. A better-than-expected print could lift US T-bond yields higher while helping the greenback regather its strength and vice versa.”

GBP/USD has managed to stage a decisive rebound after dropping below 1.3500 on Tuesday and continued to stretch higher early Wednesday. The pair is closing in on a key technical resistance that could cap its potential gains , according to FXStreet’s Eren Sengezer.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.